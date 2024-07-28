Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu opens campaign with dominant win over Maldives' Fathimath Razzaq

    Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler PV Sindhu commenced her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign with a dominant victory over Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in the women's singles group stage match on Sunday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 28, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

    The disparity in skill between the two players was clear as Sindhu, aiming for her third Olympic medal, needed just 29 minutes to overpower her lower-ranked opponent with a score of 21-9, 21-6 in the Group M match.

    After a few initial unforced errors, Sindhu quickly adapted to the conditions and took control, surging to an 11-4 lead.

    World No. 111 Fathimath could not compete with the former world champion, who wrapped up the first game in just 13 minutes.

    The second game mirrored the first, with Sindhu securing the first four points rapidly to establish an early lead.

    Razzaq briefly narrowed the gap to 3-4 due to a Sindhu error, but the match soon became one-sided again as the Indian shuttler extended her lead to 10-3.

    Ultimately, Sindhu had 14 match points and required only one to clinch the victory.

    The 10th-seeded Indian, who won silver at the Rio Games in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo, will face World No. 75 Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in her second group match on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2024, 2:06 PM IST
