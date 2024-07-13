Paris Olympics 2024: Airbnb reports 30% increase in bookings from Indian guests for mega event

Online accommodation hosting platform Airbnb announced on Friday that it has seen a 30 percent increase in bookings from Indian guests for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Indian travelers are not only focusing on Paris but also exploring other destinations in France, including Nice, Aubervilliers, Colombes, and Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine. This data, based on bookings made by Indian guests between January 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, highlights the interest in stays around the host cities during the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Airbnb stated.

Significant interest is also noted in areas featuring key Olympic venues such as Colombes (field hockey) and Chateauroux (shooting events), as well as cities hosting football matches like Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, and Bordeaux.

According to Airbnb, travelers from over 160 countries and regions have already secured their accommodations on its platform for the duration of the sporting event.

The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

As of March 31, 2024, Airbnb reported that nights booked during the Olympics dates are over five times higher than they were in the Paris region at the same time last year.

Paris remains the most searched city on the Airbnb platform, with a nearly 40 percent increase in active listings in the area, ensuring plenty of availability for guests.

Bookings from Asian countries are driving growth, with the largest increases coming from travelers in India, Mainland China, Hong Kong (SAR), and Japan, according to Airbnb.

"The surge in bookings for Paris reflects an exciting trend among Indian travellers, who are increasingly planning trips around iconic sporting events like the Olympics, showcasing their growing appetite for unique, global experiences," Airbnb General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, Amanpreet Bajaj was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

He further said, "Interestingly, while Paris remains a top destination, these travellers are also venturing beyond traditional tourist spots to explore cities like Saint-Denis and Bordeaux to catch their favourite sports."

