Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Olympics 2024: Airbnb reports 30% increase in bookings from Indian guests for mega event

    Online accommodation hosting platform Airbnb announced on Friday that it has seen a 30 percent increase in bookings from Indian guests for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

    Paris Olympics 2024: Airbnb reports 30% increase in bookings from Indian guests for mega event snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

    Online accommodation hosting platform Airbnb announced on Friday that it has seen a 30 percent increase in bookings from Indian guests for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

    Indian travelers are not only focusing on Paris but also exploring other destinations in France, including Nice, Aubervilliers, Colombes, and Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine. This data, based on bookings made by Indian guests between January 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, highlights the interest in stays around the host cities during the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Airbnb stated.

    Significant interest is also noted in areas featuring key Olympic venues such as Colombes (field hockey) and Chateauroux (shooting events), as well as cities hosting football matches like Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, and Bordeaux.

    According to Airbnb, travelers from over 160 countries and regions have already secured their accommodations on its platform for the duration of the sporting event.

    The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

    As of March 31, 2024, Airbnb reported that nights booked during the Olympics dates are over five times higher than they were in the Paris region at the same time last year.

    Paris remains the most searched city on the Airbnb platform, with a nearly 40 percent increase in active listings in the area, ensuring plenty of availability for guests.

    Bookings from Asian countries are driving growth, with the largest increases coming from travelers in India, Mainland China, Hong Kong (SAR), and Japan, according to Airbnb.

    "The surge in bookings for Paris reflects an exciting trend among Indian travellers, who are increasingly planning trips around iconic sporting events like the Olympics, showcasing their growing appetite for unique, global experiences," Airbnb General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, Amanpreet Bajaj was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

    He further said, "Interestingly, while Paris remains a top destination, these travellers are also venturing beyond traditional tourist spots to explore cities like Saint-Denis and Bordeaux to catch their favourite sports."

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2024, 1:37 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Womens Asia Cup 2024: Only 6 days left! Here's everything you need to know

    Women's Asia Cup 2024: Only 6 days left! Here's everything you need to know

    I will remember this match forever says Jasmine Paolini reaching Wimbledon final after dramatic match against Vekic

    'I will remember this match forever': Paolini reaches Wimbledon final after dramatic match against Vekic

    What would be Virat Kohli's qualifications if a CV was needed in cricket? RKK

    What would be Virat Kohli's qualifications if a CV was needed in cricket?

    football Explained: Why Germany's labour law prevents Spain's Lamine Yamal from playing full 90 minutes in Euro 2024 snt

    Explained: Why Germany's labour law prevents Spain's Lamine Yamal from playing full 90 minutes in Euro 2024

    Paris is my fourth and probably last Olympics, says former Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh snt

    Paris is my fourth and probably last Olympics, says former Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh

    Recent Stories

    Womens Asia Cup 2024: Only 6 days left! Here's everything you need to know

    Women's Asia Cup 2024: Only 6 days left! Here's everything you need to know

    Who is Pranav Mohanlal, the actor-singer who turned 34 today July 13 2024? anr

    Who is Pranav Mohanlal, the actor-singer who turned 34 today?

    Did Bachchan's snub Rajinikanth at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? Viral video fuels speculation RKK

    Did Bachchan's snub Rajinikanth at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? Viral video fuels speculation

    IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, heavy rainfall expected AJR

    IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, heavy rainfall expected

    Kerala: Kochi Metro to operate 12 more trips per day as footfall reaches 1.76 lakh in July 2024 anr

    Kerala: Kochi Metro to operate 12 more trips per day as footfall reaches 1.76 lakh in July

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon