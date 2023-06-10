Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Diamond League: Kerala Athlete Murali Sreeshankar secures third place in Paris Diamond League Long Jump

    Murali Sreeshankar becomes the third Indian to finish in the top-three of a Diamond League event after Neeraj Chopra and Vikas Gowda.

    Paris Diamond League: Kerala Athlete Murali Sreeshankar secures third place in Paris Diamond League Long Jump Event osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    Murali Sreeshankar claimed a brilliant third-place finish in the long jump event at the Paris Diamond League. This achievement makes him the third Indian athlete to secure a top-three position in a Diamond League event, following Neeraj Chopra who was the first Indian to win a Diamond League meet and thrower Vikas Gowda who excelled at discus throwing.

    This was Sreeshankar’s second Diamond League appearance with the first coming in Monaco last year. There, he had finished sixth with a jump of 7.94m.

    Sreeshankar achieved a jump of 8.09m, placing him behind Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece and Simon Ehammer of Switzerland. The 8.09m jump is well below Sreeshankar’s personal best of 8.36m. Sreeshankar then fouled his fourth and fifth attempts before going 7.99m in the sixth and final jump.

    Despite falling short of his personal best, Sreeshankar's performance was commendable. The Indian athlete also won a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze label event at Kallithea, Greece last month and qualified for the Asian Games in China. Sreeshankar will be oozing with confidence as he prepares to participate in the upcoming Inter-State meet in Bhubaneswar

    Also read: Champions League Final: 5 reasons why Inter Milan could stop Manchester City from achieving dream treble

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football 'Are you taking everybody to Miami?': Guardiola gets sarcastic with Aguero ahead of Man City vs Inter UCL final osf

    'Are you taking everybody to Miami?': Guardiola sarcastic with Aguero ahead of Man City vs Inter UCL final

    Tennis French Open 2023: Casper Ruud reveals key to success after entering finals with win over Zverev osf

    French Open 2023: Casper Ruud reveals key to success after entering finals with win over Zverev

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: India's resilient fightback falls short as Australia end Day 3 on a high

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: India's resilient fightback falls short as Australia end Day 3 on a high

    tennis French Open 2023: Great respect for Alcaraz, says Djokovic after win over World No. 1 to seal berth in finals snt

    French Open 2023: Djokovic defeats ailing Alcaraz to enter finals; says 'great respect' for World No.1 (WATCH)

    Arrest Brij Bhushan, don't break us: Wrestlers to Delhi Police who took woman grappler to WFI chief's office snt

    Arrest Brij Bhushan, don't break us: Wrestlers to Delhi Police who took woman grappler to WFI chief's office

    Recent Stories

    Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 63: Here are some unknown facts about Telugu Box-office star (MAH)

    Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 63: Here are some unknown facts about Telugu Box-office star

    BTS Golden maknae Jungkook reveals details on his 'shyness,' Know details vma

    BTS Golden maknae Jungkook reveals details on his 'shyness,' Know details

    Former UK PM Boris Johnson quits as MP after learning he will be sanctioned over 'partygate' AJR

    Former UK PM Boris Johnson quits as MP after learning he will be sanctioned over 'partygate'

    Football 'Are you taking everybody to Miami?': Guardiola gets sarcastic with Aguero ahead of Man City vs Inter UCL final osf

    'Are you taking everybody to Miami?': Guardiola sarcastic with Aguero ahead of Man City vs Inter UCL final

    Jharkhand students' union calls for 48-hour strike against state govt over recruitment policy AJR

    Jharkhand students' union calls for 48-hour strike against state govt over recruitment policy

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon