    Para Shooting World Cup 2022: Avani Lekhara bags gold with world record shot

    Avani Lekhara continues her sensational run in the Para Shooting World Cup 2022, bagging gold with a world record. She also won twin medals, including a gold, at the Tokyo Paralympics last year.

    Châteauroux, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

    Tokyo Paralympics gold-medalist Avani Lekhara grabbed the gold again during the 2022 Para Shooting World Cup, shooting a world record score of 250.6 at the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1, held in Chateauroux, France on Tuesday. The 20-year-old broke her long-standing world record of 249.6 as she secured her spot at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. Poland's Emilia Babska won the silver medal with a score of 247.6, while the bronze was taken by Anna Normann of Sweden, shooting a score of 225.6. SH1 category happens to be for athletes with lower limb impairment in the rifle events. After three days, the Indian held the top prize, as she could have missed the tournament after her coach and escort were originally denied visas.

    However, the issue was resolved after the intervention of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Sports Ministry. "Proud to bring home the gold in the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 event with a WR score & India's 1st Paris 2024 Quota, at the Chateauroux 2022. My 1st Int. event since the @paralympics. A big thank you to everyone who has supported me!" Lekhara tweeted following her gold rush.

    ALSO READ: Para-Shooting World Cup 2022 - Singharaj Adhana and 5 more denied visas; to miss event

    "Avani Lekhara, the new world record holder in the R2 - women's 10m air rifle standing SH1. The Indian shooter just crushed the former record [249.6] by scoring 250.6 in the Chateauroux 2022 World Cup in France!" Shooting Para Sport wrote on its Twitter handle. Last August, she won the gold in the 10m air rifle standing event (SH1 category) during the Tokyo Paralympics. She also won the bronze at the women's 50m rifle three positions (SH1) event, as she became the first Indian woman to secure numerous medals at the Paralympics.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
