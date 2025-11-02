Rishabh Pant, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, and Sai Sudharsan extended heartfelt wishes to the Indian women's team for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa, encouraging them to 'create history' and 'get the cup home'.

As Team India gears up to take on South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final, wishes have come from members of the India A side. India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and young batters Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, and Sai Sudharsan extended their heartfelt messages in a video for the women in blue ahead of the all-important clash.

'Get The World Cup Home': Men's Team Cheers For Women In Blue

Rishabh Pant, known for his exuberant energy on and off the field, lauded the women's team for their resilience throughout the tournament. "All the best to Indian women's cricket team. I know you guys have been going through lots of ups and downs during the whole World Cup but you guys have been coming up with flying colours all the time. Let's get the World Cup home and the whole India is watching you, cheering for you, let's do it for the country. All the best," said Pant.

Rajat Patidar echoed Pant's sentiments and urged the team to seize the historic moment. "Come on India, let's do this. It's a chance to create history and let's win World Cup at home," said Patidar.

Devdutt Padikkal appreciated the team's inspiring performances throughout the campaign. "You guys have been very inspiring and a great treat to watch every single time you guys go out there," he said.

Sai Sudharsan too joined in, extending his best wishes to the team. "All the best, Team India. Make India proud and create history," said Sudharsan.

Recap: India's Thrilling Semi-Final Victory

Recapping the semi-final encounter between the two sides, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. After skipper Alyssa Healy's early loss, Phoebe Litchfield (119 in 93 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes) and Ellyse Perry (77 in 88 balls, with six fours and two sixes) put up a 155-run stand for the second wicket. With the wicket of Litchfield, India made a comeback, reducing Australia to 265/6. However, a 66-run stand between Ash Gardner (63 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Kim Garth (17) took the Aussies to 338 runs in 49.5 overs. Shree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/73) were among the top bowlers for India. Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.

During the run-chase, India was 59/2 in the 10th over, losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six). However, Jemimah and Harmanpreet did not let the pressure pile on India. Richa Ghosh (26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Amanjot (15* in eight balls, with two fours) played important cameos, supporting Jemimah as the run chase was completed with five wickets and nine balls in hand.

Jemimah earned the 'Player of the Match' award.

With this win, India have booked their spot in the Women's CWC final and are set to lock horns with South Africa on Sunday. (ANI)