Pankaj Advani clinches 26th IBSF World Billiards Championship Title in Doha after defeating Sourav Kothari

Pankaj Advani secured his 26th IBSF World Billiards Championship title in Doha on Tuesday, outclassing compatriot Sourav Kothari in the final. The Indian cueist emerged victorious with a scoreline of 1000–416 in a rematch of last year's championship clash in Kuala Lumpur. Advani, who clinched his first world title in 2005, notched up his ninth victory in the 'long format' and secured his eighth triumph in the 'point format' championship.

Additionally, he boasts a World Team Billiards Championship win. Advani's journey in this tournament included a semifinal win over Rupesh Shah with breaks of 259 and 176, while Shah managed a 62 break in the 900-up format.

In the other semifinal, Sourav Kothari narrowly defeated Dhruv Sitwala with a score of 900-756. Kothari showcased breaks of 223 and 82, while Sitwala scored 199 and 188.

