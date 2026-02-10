Pakistan reversed its boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India. Harbhajan Singh attributed the U-turn to financial fears and ICC sanctions, while Sourav Ganguly and Madan Lal welcomed the move, separating sports from politics.

'Financial Loss Too High': Harbhajan on Pakistan's U-Turn

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took a dig at Pakistan's decision to play India in the T20 World Cup as he believes they are driven by financial interests, stating they realised the tournament's importance and potential losses. Singh felt Pakistan initially supported Bangladesh's stance but ultimately backed down due to significant financial implications, including potential ICC sanctions and loss of hosting rights. Pakistan had announced an earlier boycott of the much-anticipated match against India; however, on Monday, the Government of Pakistan reversed its decision and directed its national cricket team to take the field on February 15 for their scheduled fixture in Colombo. "I think they realised it really late that the tournament can go on even without them, but not without India. They were saying a lot of things, that they support Bangladesh and won't play. Do that, that is their idea. We had said earlier that they would certainly take a U-Turn and play. Financial loss is too high, and when it comes to money, they will come pleading to play. That is what has happened. The financial loss is too high, and they could even be banned in the future. ICC could have invoked charges against them, and maybe they would not have received the opportunity to host a tournament ever again. I think that is why the U-Turn happened," Harbhajan Singh told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Former Cricketers Weigh In

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also spoke on Pakistan's U-turn and said that "sports and politics are different" and "it is good" that Pakistan are playing the February 15 T20 World Cup match against India after reviewing their boycott move. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Ganguly also noted that India-Pakistan matches have been good, but there has not been much competition in the last few years. "I am not aware of the talks on the government level, but it is good that they are playing. Sports and politics are different. It will be a good match. India and Pakistan matches have always been good; there has not been much competition in the last few years. I hope Pakistan plays well because India is a superb team, and it is not going to be easy for them to defeat India," he said.

Former cricketer Atul Wassan called Pakistan's U-turn on its boycott a "drama," criticising its changing stance. He also noted that such "shenanigans" are demoralising Pakistan's own players. Speaking to ANI, Wassan criticised Pakistan's inconsistent stance on playing India in the T20 World Cup, and said that "sometimes they refuse, get upset, and sometimes they agree" for their own satisfaction. "It's a drama going on. Sometimes they (Pakistan) refuse, get upset, and sometimes they agree, all for their own satisfaction. Now the Bangladesh Board has requested, and Sri Lanka has, so they're agreeing. 'We've shown the ICC how much hegemony India has'- all these misconceptions are in their minds. There's no cure for this. I don't understand how they were harming India by not playing against India. If you are upset with the ICC, then don't play the World Cup, but they didn't do that. Instead, they made the India match an issue," Atul Wassan said.

Former Indian cricketer and part of India's 1983 ODI World Cup winning team, Madan Lal, said that it's positive that Pakistan will play their match against India or "else the charm of the tournament would have died." "It is good that they are playing, else the charm of the tournament would have died, and they would have also suffered financial loss. We've heard that Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had put pressure on them. The India-Pakistan match is always exciting. Both teams are very good. There could be more pressure on the Pakistan team as they haven't won many matches against India lately. The game of cricket should not weaken," Madan Lal said.

Pakistan Government Reverses Boycott Decision

Pak goverment's decision came after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, according to a statement by the Pakistan Government, briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the outcomes of high-level talks between the PCB, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Pakistan had previously decided to boycott their group-stage World Cup match against arch-rivals India in support of Bangladesh, which was expelled from the tournament after the ICC rejected its request to shift match venues outside India due to "security concerns".

Diplomatic Calls and Friendly Requests

Pakistan's Prime Minister also spoke with Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss the country's support during "challenging times." Following discussions with the ICC and other countries, Pakistan's government has directed its cricket team to play the T20 World Cup match against India. "This evening, the Prime Minister held a telephone call with H.E. Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The President of Sri Lanka, during their warm and friendly conversation, recalled that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had always stood shoulder to shoulder, especially during challenging times. The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to resolving the current impasse amicably. In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," an official statement from Goverment of Pakistan stated.

"Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday formally briefed by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)," the statement added.

The Bangladesh Factor: Why Pakistan Initially Boycotted

After ICC held a meeting with the PCB and the BCB at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday to discuss Pakistan's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 match with India in Colombo, BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul on Monday also urged Pakistan to play their February 15 ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash against India. Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup, after their request to have all their matches played outside India could not be agreed upon by the ICC, which they put in place after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the squad following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid concerns related to atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. (ANI)