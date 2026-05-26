In a move that has shocked football fans, Spain has announced its FIFA World Cup squad without a single player from Real Madrid. This is the first time in 92 years! Coach Luis de la Fuente's decision is causing a huge controversy.

Barcelona: In a massive, headline-grabbing move, Spain has announced its FIFA World Cup squad, and for the first time in 92 years, there isn't a single player from Real Madrid on the list. This decision by coach Luis de la Fuente has kicked up a huge storm, with reports of strong protests against the complete snub of Real Madrid's stars.

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The 26-man squad is heavily dominated by players from Real's arch-rivals, Barcelona, with seven of their players making the cut. Clubs like Arsenal, Athletic Club, and Atlético Madrid also have three players each in the team. What's more, the young sensation Lamine Yamal has been included, even though he's not fully fit from his injury.

Spain's Squad Selection Raises Eyebrows

In another surprise, Alvaro Morata, who captained the team that won the Euro 2024, was not picked. However, the squad does feature big names like Pedri, Gavi, Pau Cubarsí, Eric García, Ferran Torres, Rodri, Mikel Merino, Martín Zubimendi, Nico Williams, and Dani Olmo.

Spain is in Group H for the World Cup, alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay. Their first match is against Cape Verde on June 14. Before that, they'll play warm-up games against Iraq and Peru.

Here's the Full Spain Squad for the FIFA World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, David Raya, Joan García

Defenders: Marc Cucurella, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Álejandro Grimaldo, Pedro Porro, Eric García , Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill

Midfielders: Gavi, Rodri, Pedri, Martín Zubimendi, Fabián Ruiz, Álex Baena, Mikel Merino

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Yéremy Pino, Borja Iglesias, Víctor Muñoz.

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