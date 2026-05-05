England pacer Ollie Robinson aims for a Test recall after receiving encouraging texts from head coach Brendon McCullum and national selector James Taylor, boosting his confidence amid a strong domestic season with Sussex.

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has set his sights on a Test recall following positive feedback from England head coach Brendon McCullum and national selector James Taylor. Robinson, who has been in impressive form this domestic season in England, revealed that he received encouraging messages from both McCullum and Taylor, which have fueled his desire to push for a spot in the Test side.

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Encouraging Messages from England Management

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo and quoted by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Robinson shared that he had received a text from McCullum at the start of the season, which provided him with a boost of confidence. "I had a text from Baz (McCullum) at the start of the season, just to say that the door was still open, which was nice," the speedster said.

Additionally, James Taylor, who has been working closely with Robinson, also gave him positive feedback after his recent performances. "Keysy (Key) rang me as well, to say 'take wickets, knock the door down' and there's still a spot for you," Robinson revealed. "Keysy came down to the Warwickshire game at Hove and just texted me saying how well I bowled, how nice my rhythm looked. It was really nice to hear that from him," the right-arm pacer added.

Robinson also shared how these interactions have motivated him in the ongoing season. "For me, at the start of the season when I took the captaincy on, I didn't realise the door was still open. I thought it was closed. It's definitely spurred me on this season."

Strong Domestic Form and Fitness

Robinson has 11 wickets from four County matches for Sussex this season and the 32-year-old scored his second first-class century in his most recent appearance against Surrey at The Oval in London. The right-armer also suggested he was over any previous injury concerns and more settled off the field and ready to perform at the highest level.

Renewed Focus and Maturity

"My mind is on cricket and nothing else. I've got the love for the game back," Robinson added. "I probably feel more ready now than I did when I first got into the England team. And I've probably grown up a bit since then as well. Hopefully, that all helps if I get the call. I have no issues (with England management) - I never have to be honest. A few things went on in India (during his last tour in 2024), I don't know what they really were. We've never really ironed anything out."

"I think to get the message from Baz, and the call from Keysy suggests, whatever it was, the door is open and just to perform and try and get back in." (ANI)