Odisha, India, will host the 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships, a first for the nation. The World Athletics Council also awarded the 2030 edition to Astana, Kazakhstan, and the 2028 Race Walking Team Championships to Hefei, China.

The World Athletics Council has selected Odisha in India and Astana in Kazakhstan to host the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2028 and 2030, respectively. The events were awarded during the 240th World Athletics Council Meeting held in Torun, Poland, ahead of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Kujawy Pomorze 26, according to a press release by World Athletics.

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The awarding of the 2028 World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships to Hefei in China was also among the decisions made during the two-day meeting on Wednesday and Thursday (18-19 March).

World Athletics President on Expanding to New Markets

Welcoming the Council to the city of Torun on the eve of the World Indoor Championships, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said, "Poland is one of the heartlands of global athletics and one that has a long and distinguished athletics tradition, producing Olympic champions and world record-holders across multiple disciplines over the past century. Poland continues to produce world-class athletes, many of whom will be competing here in Torun over the long weekend.

"In awarding the next two editions of this storied championships to Odisha and Astana, I am delighted that the World Indoors continues to go from strength to strength, captivating audiences around the world, and that our next two hosts reflect our strategy of taking our events to emerging markets."

"I would also like to congratulate Hefei on the awarding of the World Race Walking Team Championships in 2028. They will be the latest in a strong lineup of Chinese cities to host a World Athletics Series event from 2025 to 2028."

India's Historic Hosting of 2028 World Indoors

The 2028 World Indoor Championships will see India host a global track and field championships for the first time, from 3-5 March 2028. Odisha, the eastern Indian state on the Bay of Bengal, held the Asian Championships in 2017, and the state has also hosted a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting.

"This is a proud moment not only for Odisha but for the entire nation of India," said Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. "We extend our sincere gratitude to World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India for placing trust in Odisha to host one of the most prestigious championships in global athletics.

"Over the past decade, Odisha has made sport a central pillar of its development vision. Through sustained investment in world-class sporting infrastructure, athlete development programmes, and high-performance ecosystems, our state has emerged as a leading destination for international sporting events. Hosting the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2028 will further strengthen our commitment to building a vibrant sporting culture while inspiring the next generation of athletes across India."

Astana Awarded 2030 Championships

The awarding of the 2030 edition to Kazakhstan's capital city, Astana, on 15-17 March 2030, will also see the sport reach new markets. The city hosted the Asian Indoor Championships in 2023 as well as World Indoor Tour Gold meetings in 2024 and 2025.

"The Kazakhstan Athletics Federation expresses its sincere gratitude to World Athletics for the high level of trust given to us and for granting the right to host the 2030 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Astana," said Kazakhstan Athletics Federation President Askhat Khasenov. "This significant milestone is a recognition of our country's efforts in developing athletics and strengthening its position in the world. We are committed to delivering the event at the highest possible standard and are confident that the championships will become a remarkable and memorable event for the global athletics community."

Hefei to Host 2028 World Race Walking Team Championships

Holding the 2028 World Race Walking Team Championships in Hefei, on 9 April 2028, continues a now four-year athletics journey through China, following World Athletics Series events in Nanjing (2025), Guangzhou (2025), Yangzhou (2027) and Beijing (2027). The rapidly growing capital of Anhui Province in Eastern China boasts a population of 10 million people and is a key economic player in the region.

"We sincerely appreciate the recognition and trust extended by World Athletics to China and Hefei," said Chinese Athletics Association President Sun Yuanfu. "The Chinese Athletics Association will work closely with the Hefei organising committee to advance the preparatory work for the event with high standards, to fully leverage Hefei's city features and strengths in hosting competitions, provide a platform for athletes to showcase their talent, and strive to deliver a splendid and successful World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships." (ANI)

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