Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Look forward to further strengthening the Olympic Movement in our country' - Nita Ambani on OVEP launch

    The Olympic Values Education Programme is a first of its kind, being integrated into Indian schools that will focus on Olympic learning. Odisha has become the first state to do so.

    Odisha becomes first Indian state to launch Olympic Values Education Programme OVEP-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 24, 2022, 1:46 PM IST

    In India’s historic moment, the highly-talked Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) was integrated into the school curriculum on Tuesday. Odisha became the first Indian state to incorporate the same into its school education system. It is one of the significant Olympic projects to be implemented in India. At the same time, the Government of Odisha’s Department of School and Mass Education and the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT) collaborated for the same. The OVEP has been designed by the International Olympic Council (IOC) with practical resources, which have been introduced to the young batch to understand the values of the Olympics, i.e. excellence, respect and friendship. In contrast, it would help children become active, healthy and responsible citizens.

    The programme was officially launched today by the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik; IOC Education Commission Chair Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski; IOC Member Nita Ambani; Olympian and member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission Abhinav Bindra; and President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Narinder Batra. In its first year, the programme aims to impact 32,000 children enrolled in 90 schools in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, and once in full swing, it will reach around 7 million children. The state of Odisha intends to take OVEP to all its schools and higher education institutions in a phased manner, thereby enabling its young population to take on board the Olympic values truly.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders group to build world-class cricket stadium in USA

    “Education is an integral part of the Olympic Movement’s continuous contribution to society. The Olympic Values Education Programme has been developed and implemented worldwide since 2006. Today, we are pleased to take the first steps to disseminate this Olympic values-based education to children and young people in India. Olympic education and Olympic culture can be a powerful tool to bring about positive change,” said IOC Education Commission Chair Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski.

    “Sport is an important part of our education and personality development vision in Odisha. We have always strived to achieve excellence in the education sector and sports. For the first time in India, I am happy that the Olympic Values Education Programme is being launched in 90 schools in Odisha. It will be the beginning of a new Olympic movement in the country. We thank the IOC for partnering with us in this endeavour to excel in
    sports,” said Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha.

    ALSO READ: Pro-Putin swimmer Evgeny Rylov competes while serving ban; FINA orders probe

    The programme also aims to leverage the rich cultural and art history of Odisha in tailoring the OVEP curriculum to the school children of the state. Teachers will be trained and empowered to deliver the programme in their unique ways to suit the individual needs of their prefectures and local environments.

    “India is a land of great opportunities and infinite possibilities. We have over 250 million children in our schools, brimming with talent and potential. They are the champions of tomorrow, the future of our nation. Only a small number of children in the world will become Olympians, but the ideals of Olympism can touch every child! That is the mission of OVEP, and that is what makes it a huge opportunity for India. As we prepare to host the IOC Session 2023 in Mumbai, I look forward to further strengthening the Olympic Movement in our country,” said IOC member Nita Ambani.

    ALSO READ: From Verstappen to Lewandowski - Sporting icons celebrate Laureus Awards honour

    OVEP-based projects and activities help address the global challenges of sedentary lifestyles, lack of concentration, and adolescents dropping out of school. The resources and toolkits are designed to make it possible for young people of any skill level to enjoy and learn from physical activity and gain lifelong social, cognitive and physical skills. To help adapt the programme’s content to Odisha’s needs, the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust will partner with the IOC in implementation, training, delivery, monitoring and evaluation.

    “My vision is to deliver the values of Olympism to all school children in India and promote the Olympic Movement in our country. It is crucial to equip our school children with the right skills to cultivate a strong sense of morality, respect, equality and inclusion. As we all know, Sport has a unique potential to spur social change and increase community engagement and can be used as an educational tool. It is our primary focus area at the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust to ensure that children are equipped with better tools than we had to build more meaningful, peaceful and inclusive lives for themselves and, by extension, everyone around them,” said Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist, and founder of the ABFT.

    ALSO READ: Tony Martin applauded for auctioning London 2012 silver medal to help Ukrainian children

    The Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage (OFCH), which leads OVEP for the IOC, will conduct training sessions for “master trainers” nominated by the state of Odisha, along with trainers from the ABFT, who will in turn kick-start the programme with focus groups of eight to ten schools in the state. Orientation sessions will be held for school principals, education and sports officials, and other core group members involved in the project.

    “OVEP is designed to benefit young people from all walks of life, various cultures and all levels of athletic ability. We are delighted that the programme will be integrated into the state syllabus in Odisha. This marks an important first step in bringing the Olympic values to all young people in India,” said Angelita Teo, Director of the OFCH.

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic intends to play 'dream' Grand Slam in 'lose-lose' situation snt

    Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic intends to play 'dream' Grand Slam in 'lose-lose' situation

    tennis French Open 2022 Rafael Nadal fans elated as 'King of Clay' cruises into second round snt

    French Open 2022: Nadal fans elated as 'King of Clay' cruises into second round

    tennis Naomi Osaka crashes out of French Open 2022 considers skipping Wimbledon snt

    Naomi Osaka crashes out of French Open 2022; considers skipping Wimbledon

    football 'Well done RSPCA' Twitter explodes after West Ham Kurt Zouma charged for abusing cat in video snt

    'Well done RSPCA': Twitter explodes after West Ham's Zouma charged for abusing cat in video

    I hope to make you proud - Erik ten Hag's first message to Manchester United-ayh

    'I hope to make you proud' - Erik ten Hag's first message to Manchester United

    Recent Stories

    Vismaya dowry death case Kerala court sentences husband to 10 years jail imposes Rs 12 lakh fine gcw

    Vismaya dowry death case: Kerala court sentences husband to 10 years’ jail, imposes Rs 12 lakh fine

    Here how Janhvi Kapoor maintains her perfect body; SECRET is out RBA

    Here's how Janhvi Kapoor maintains her perfect body; SECRET is out

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks health minister Vijay Singla amid corruption charges gcw

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks health minister Vijay Singla amid corruption charges

    Kpop Blackpink Lisa wanted to quit music drb

    Blackpink's Lisa wanted to quit music?

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses govt offers free travel for 3 days gcw

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses; govt offers free travel for 3 days

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon