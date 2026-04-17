Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Mutua Madrid Open due to a right shoulder injury. The three-time champion confirmed his withdrawal on social media, stating he is continuing his recovery. He last played at the BNP Paribas Open.

Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the upcoming Mutua Madrid Open due to injury, organisers confirmed on Friday.

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The former world No. 1 in the ATP Rankings last competed at the BNP Paribas Open in March and subsequently missed the Miami Open later that month due to a right shoulder injury. The Serbian is a three-time champion at the Madrid Open, most recently lifting the trophy in 2019.

Official Announcements

Mutua Madrid Open wrote in an X post, "Novak Djokovic, a three-time #MMOPEN champion, will not be able to participate in this year's tournament. We hope to see you back here as soon as possible so we can enjoy your tennis as we have done so many times in the Caja Magica." Novak Djokovic, tres veces campeón del #MMOPEN, no podrá participar en esta edición del torneo. Deseamos que estés de vuelta lo antes posible y podamos disfrutar de tu tenis como tantas veces lo hemos hecho en la Caja Mágica. —•— Novak Djokovic, a three-time #MMOPEN champion,… pic.twitter.com/FRAmyUWB3J — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) April 17, 2026

In an X post, Djokovic wrote, "Madrid, unfortunately, I won't be able to compete @MutuaMadridOpen this year. I'm continuing my recovery in order to be back soon. Hasta pronto!" Madrid, unfortunately I won’t be able to compete @MutuaMadridOpen this year. I’m continuing my recovery in order to be back soon. Hasta pronto! — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) April 17, 2026

Recent On-Court Setbacks

The 38-year-old Serb lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final in February and fell to Jack Draper in the fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open last month, before withdrawing from the Miami Open with a right shoulder injury.

Draper produced one of the biggest results of the Indian Wells Open after defeating Serbian legend and World No. 3 Novak Djokovic in a thrilling Round 16 contest, while several top seeds progressed further in the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 tournament. Draper battled past Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) in a hard-fought encounter at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, surviving a tense deciding-set tie-break to seal a memorable victory.

Looking Ahead

The record 40-time Masters 1000 champion is likely to compete at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, which runs from May 6 to 17. (ANI)