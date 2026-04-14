Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana visited Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple to offer prayers amid a major slump in form in IPL 2026. The batter has scored only 20 runs in three outings for his team and was recently dropped from the playing XI.

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Nitish Rana offered prayers and attended the Bhasma Aarti at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday.

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Rana's Poor Form in IPL 2026

Nitish Rana's visit to the temple comes amid his poor form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. In the three matches that Rana has batted for DC in the current IPL season, he has only managed 20 runs, including a duck.

In DC's season opener against Lucknow Super Giants, Rana registered 15 runs off 17 balls. He then made a three-ball duck against the Mumbai Indians, where he was run out.

Despite Rana's poor outings with the bat, DC managed to win both those games. However, in DC's third match of the season, the left-hand batter scored five runs off six deliveries as his team faced an excruciating one-run loss.

He sat out the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with Ashutosh Sharma replacing him in the Delhi Capitals' playing 11. DC faced their second loss of the season against CSK.

Delhi Capitals' Tournament Standing

In the tournament so far, DC have played four matches, winning two and losing two. They are placed fifth in the IPL 2026 points table with four points to their name and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.322.

Recent Match Against CSK

Coming to Delhi's recent match against CSK, a sensational century from Sanju Samson and a four-wicket haul from Jamie Overton handed CSK their first victory of IPL 2026 as they defeated DC by 23 runs at Chepauk Stadium on Saturday. CSK got their first win of the season, breaking their six-match losing streak at home.

Put to bat first by DC, Samson (115* in 56 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Ayush Mhatre (59 in 36 balls, with three fours and four sixes) took CSK to 212/2 in 20 overs. In chase, Pathum Nissanka (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 62-run stand with KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs scored a valiant 30-ball 60, but that was pretty much it from DC as a batting team, as Overton (4/18) and Kamboj (3/35) took wickets regularly.