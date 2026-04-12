Nicholas Pooran has surpassed KL Rahul to become the all-time leading run-scorer for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL. The West Indies batter achieved the milestone during the match against Gujarat Titans, reaching 1,422 runs for the franchise.

West Indies batting star Nicholas Pooran overtook KL Rahul to become the top run-getter for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Pooran continued his rough patch during the IPL game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Lucknow, but did just enough to make sure that his name got etched in history books, scoring 19 in 21 balls, with two sixes to his name.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pooran Surpasses Rahul

Now in 47 matches and innings for LSG, Pooran has made 1,422 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 177.30, with 10 fifties. In 38 matches, KL made 1,410 runs in 38 matches at an average of 41.47 and a strike rate of 130.67, with two centuries and 10 fifties.

A Dip in Form

So far in this IPL season, Pooran has scored just 41 runs in four innings at an average of 10.25, with a strike rate of 85.41 and best score of 19.

In 11 innings this year, Pooran has scored just 153 runs at an average of 13.90 and a strike rate of over 110, with best score of 33.

Team Standings and Match Recap

GT is in the fifth spot with two wins and two losses, with four points. LSG has sunk to sixth spot, having the same win-loss record.

Put to bat first, LSG scored 164/8, with only Aiden Markram (30 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six) crossing the 20-run mark and Krishna picking 4/28 in his spell.

Later during the chase, fifties from Gill (56 in 40 balls, with six fours and a six) and Buttler (60 in 37 balls, with 11 fours) helped GT reach the target safely with seven wickets and eight balls left.