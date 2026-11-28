Gulf Giants has launched the 'Real Giants Behind Our Giants' campaign, a heartfelt tribute recognizing the families whose sacrifices and support remain the unseen but essential foundation for professional cricketers' successful careers.

Dubai [UAE], November 28 (ANI): Every sporting achievement has a story that extends beyond the playing field. Behind the runs, wickets and victories are families who make sacrifices, offer encouragement and provide the strength that allows players to pursue their ambitions. Recognising these often-unseen contributions, Gulf Giants, owned by Adani Sportsline, today launched “Real Giants Behind Our Giants”, a campaign celebrating the families who play an integral role in every player's cricketing journey. As part of the initiative, Gulf Giants took on Dubai Capitals on November 28 in a specially designed jersey featuring the Adani Group’s signature-gradient colours. The jersey paid tribute to the families whose contributions remain an important part of the players’ journeys, as per a press release.

Professional cricket demands considerable personal commitment. Players often spend six to seven months away from home, travelling across countries and competing in demanding schedules. During these extended periods, families manage responsibilities back home and provide the stability that helps players remain focused on their game. While their contributions may not feature in match statistics, they remain an important part of every player’s career. The campaign reflects the Adani Group’s philosophy of “Growth with Goodness” and its emphasis on family values. Through this initiative, Gulf Giants recognises the role of family support in helping individuals pursue their ambitions and navigate the demands of professional sport.

Gulf Giants Captain & Former South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen said: “As a family man, I understand how important family support is, particularly in a profession that keeps you away from home for extended periods. Our families make sacrifices that often go unnoticed. They stand by us through the highs and lows, manage things back home and give us the confidence to concentrate on our game. Every time we step onto the field, we know we carry their support with us. I am glad that Gulf Giants are recognising the people who play such an important role in our journeys.”

Gulf Giants’ Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz said: “As cricketers, we spend much of the year travelling and competing in different parts of the world, often away from our families. Their patience, encouragement and sacrifices mean a great deal, especially during challenging times. It is wonderful to see the Adani Group and Gulf Giants recognise the people who stand behind the players through this campaign. While we may be the ones taking the field, our families are an important part of everything we achieve.”

The initiative also aligns with the UAE's wider efforts to strengthen family bonds and foster a cohesive society. The “Year of the Family 2026”, guided by the theme “Growing in Unity”, highlights the country's commitment to nurturing stronger family relationships and recognising the role of families as the foundation of a cohesive society. This vision is further advanced through the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, which places family stability and wellbeing at the heart of the UAE's long-term social development priorities. Through “Real Giants Behind Our Giants”, Gulf Giants bring this national vision into the world of sport, celebrating the families whose encouragement and support remain integral to every player's journey. (ANI)