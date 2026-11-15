India was bundled out for 209 runs in the final ODI against New Zealand. Despite starts from Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel, the bowling attack led by Duffy and Santner restricted the visitors' scoring throughout the match at Bay Oval.

New Zealand Bowlers Shine as India Bundled Out for 209 in Final ODI

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], November 15 (ANI): Fine bowling spells from Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher and skipper Mitchell Santner never really let the Indian batters settle despite some starts, with the visitors skittled out for 209 runs in 42.1 overs in the final ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval on Sunday. Ishan Kishan (46 in 58 balls, with three fours and two sixes), Axar Patel (46 in 55 balls, with five fours and a six) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (22 in 26 balls, with three fours) did get some fine starts and put up promising partnerships after Rohit Sharma (7) and Virat (5) were back in the hut early, but Duffy (3/60), Santner (3/47) and Fisher (2/28) did not let India settle and broke partnerships just when they seemed to pick up.

Put to bat first, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad started off on a cautionary note. Rohit Sharma lofted a Jacob Duffy ball over covers for four in the first over, while Ruturaj Gaikwad got a couple of fours against Matthew Fisher in the next over. However, the partnership came to an end at just 23 runs, with Rohit's flick landing into the hands of Dean Foxcroft in the sixth over at mid-wicket. The 'Hitman' was gone for 13-ball seven, managing just 30 runs in the entire series. Indian fans were jolted once more in the eighth over as Virat Kohli attempted a lavish slash against Fisher, only to nick it to Tim Seifert for a seven-ball five. India was 33/2 in 7.3 overs. In the next over, Jacob Duffy got Gaikwad caught by Seifert for a 27-ball 18, as he failed to make use of a decent start. India was once again in trouble at 34/3 in 8.1 overs.

Axar Patel and skipper Shreyas Iyer were tasked with an innings rebuild. India was 37/3 at the end of 10 overs, with Axar (3*) and Shreyas (0*) unbeaten. Iyer got two boundaries off Duffy in the 11th over and was also dropped by Finn Allen at the third slip. Axar Patel also survived a direct-hit attempt. With a drive off Fisher for four, Shreyas helped India reach the 50-run mark in 11.2 overs. Axar ended the over with a flick towards fine leg for four. Axar continued delivering the aggression and developing a partnership, while Iyer kept one end steady. The half-century stand was over courtesy of Blair Tickner, who got better of Iyer with the short-ball tactic, luring him into the pull. With another similar dismissal, Iyer was gone for a 26-ball 22, with three fours. India was 86/4 in 17.2 overs. At the end of 20 overs, India was 94/4, with Axar (29*) looking great, joined by Ishan Kishan. A punch from Axar in the 22nd over off Tickner helped India reach the 100-run mark in 21.1 overs. Halfway through the innings, Axar fell to Michael Bracewell for a 55-ball 46, with five fours and a six. The batter was looking to punch, but found Will Young at mid-wicket. India was 121/5 in 25 overs.

Naman Dhir and Ishan kept the innings going, with India bringing up their 150-run mark in 31.1 overs. However, skipper Mitchell Santner cut off another partnership at just 39 runs, getting Naman for 31-ball 22 as he attempted an inside out, but was caught by Nick Kelly. India was 160/6 in 33.2 overs. Santner continued to accelerate India's decline, getting Auqib Nabi (5) and Yash Thakur (0), sinking them to 166/8 in 36 overs. While Ishan tried to push India's score forward, he was removed by Duffy for a 58-ball 46, with India reduced to 183/9 in 40.3 overs. Arshdeep Singh (14 in four balls, with two sixes) and Mohammed Siraj (14* in 20) took India to 209 in 42.1 overs. Duffy (3/60 in 8.1 overs) was the pick of the bowlers for SL, while skipper Santner (3/47 in 10 overs) was also great. Fisher got two scalps while Bracewell got one. (ANI)