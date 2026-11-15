Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has secured the Japan Masters title following a hard-fought victory. This win marks his second consecutive title, significantly boosting his qualification chances for the upcoming BWF World Tour Finals in China.

Lakshya Sen Secures Japan Masters Title After Thrilling Comeback

Kumamoto [Japan], November 15 (ANI): Lakshya Sen continued his fine run at the BWF World Tour circuit this year, securing the Japan Masters title on Sunday. Lakshya beat 13-21, 21-18, 21-14 in 64 minutes in the final on Sunday, as per ESPN, fighting back from being one game down. He had defeated Indonesia's Alwi Farhan in a three-game semifinal to enter his second consecutive men's singles final at the Japan Masters Super 500 tournament on Saturday. World No. 13 Lakshya registered a 21-12, 15-21, 21-11 victory over world No. 10 and sixth seed Farhan in the semifinal in Kumamoto, strengthening his chances of qualifying for the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou. Sen recorded his first victory against Farhan, bringing their head-to-head score to 2-1. The Indian shuttler, seeded eighth in the tournament, has been in good form after winning the Hylo Open title. Lakshya defeated Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in straight games to clinch the men's singles title at the Hylo Open earlier this month. Lakshya registered a 21-17, 21-10 victory in the final, securing his seventh BWF World Tour title and his second Hylo Open crown. Lakshya climbed eight places to reach the 10th spot in the race to the finals after securing the Hylo Open title earlier this month. The Commonwealth Games champion has raised his chances of getting into the top eight with these two back-to-back title wins, entering the cut-off zone for the BWF World Tour Finals. The BWF Finals feature the top eight players/pairs across all disciplines and will take place this year from December 9 to 13 in China. Last year at this event, Lakshya made it to the semifinals, losing to home favourite Kenta Nishimoto in three games. He also achieved a runners-up finish in the All England Open this year. (ANI)