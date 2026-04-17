New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 26 runs in the first ODI to go 1-0 up in the series. Contributions from Henry Nicholls (68) and Dean Foxcroft (50*) helped NZ post 247. Bangladesh were all out for 221, with Blair Tickner taking four wickets.

New Zealand sets 248-run target

New Zealand pulled off a 26-run win over Bangladesh in the first ODI match of the bilateral series held at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. Opting to bat first, the Tom Latham-led Kiwi side lost their first wicket early when Nick Kelly went to the pavillion in the seventh over. He made just seven runs in 23 balls with the help of one boundary.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Henry Nicholls added 73 runs for the second wicket with Will Young. Rishad Hossain broke their partnership in the 22nd over. Young made 30 runs off 42 balls, including a couple of boundaries.

Captain Latham added 33 runs with Nicholls before Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled him for 14 runs. Youngster Muhammad Abbas replaced him at the crease and added 14 runs to the team's total.

Nicholls was looking good and was on 68 when Hossain dismissed him. He hit nine fours in his 83-ball knock. Dean Foxcroft added quick runs and made a half-century with the support of the tailenders, and took his team's total past 240 runs. Nathan Smith (21 not out) also contributed setting a 248-run target for Bangladesh.

Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed shared took two wickets each, whereas Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took one wicket each.

Bangladesh falters in chase

Chasing a challenging target of 248 runs, Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan Tamim started Bangladesh's batting. The duo added quick runs before Nathan Smith got the first breakthrough for the Kiwi side. He dismissed Tamim on the first delivery of the fourth over. Tamim made just two runs off six balls. Smith also bowled Najmul Hossain Shanto on the very next delivery to provide a double blow to the hosts.

Litton Das (46 off 68 balls) added 93 runs for the third wicket with Hassan before Dean Foxcroft bowled Das to break that partnership. Saif Hassan completed his half-century but couldn't stay for long on the crease as William O'Rourke got him caught by Josh Clarkson. Hassan made 57 off 76 balls, including eight fours and a six.

Towhid Hridoy (55 off 60 balls) added 52 runs with Afif Hossain before Jayden Lennox broke their partnership in the 41st over. Captain Miraz also lost his wicket soon, and the onus was shifted to Hridoy.

Bangladesh lost too many wickets in the middle overs, but needed a run-a-ball to win the match, and Hridoy was the only batter left. He managed to collect runs, but wickets kept falling from one end. Bangladesh were bundled out for 221 runs. The hosts lost the match by 26 runs. They are now 0-1 down in the three-match ODI series.

Foxcroft shines as NZ take series lead

Blair Tickner took four wickets, whereas Nathan Smith picked three wickets for Black Caps. Dean Foxcroft was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance. The second match of the series will be played at the same venue on Monday. (ANI)