Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a spectacular performance for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup against UAE at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. The young opener blasted a blistering 144 runs off 42 balls, reaching his century in just 32 deliveries-a feat that marks the joint-second fastest T20 hundred by an Indian batter. His innings was packed with 10 fours and nine sixes, showcasing a striking display of power hitting.

This achievement puts Suryavanshi alongside India's fastest T20 centurions, Urvil Patel and Abhishek Sharma, who both reached triple figures in 28 balls during domestic matches.

Earlier this year, at just 14 years and 32 days old, Vaibhav became the youngest player to score an IPL century, blasting a 35-ball hundred for Rajasthan Royals-the second fastest in IPL history behind Chris Gayle's 30-ball record.

Social media reaction

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's knock set social media ablaze as many called him a generational talent and the “next Sachin Tendulkar”. Check out some of the reactions:

