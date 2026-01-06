The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has announced its 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Rohit Paudel will captain the side, with Dipendra Singh Airee as his deputy. The tournament will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) on Tuesday announced a 15-player squad, captained by Rohit Paudel, for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. In the squad, Dipendra Singh Airee has been given the role of the vice captain.

India and Sri Lanka will jointly host the tournament, which will run from February 7 to March 8, according to a release from CAN.

Nepal's World Cup Squad and Strategy

The 15-member squad, led by Paudel, features a blend of experienced players and young talents. The team is expected to adopt an aggressive approach in the World Cup, where Nepal is scheduled to face strong opponents in the group stage.

Tournament Details

The 10th edition of the global event will feature 20 teams, with 29 days of high-intensity cricket played across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka, commencing on February 7.

Spin Attack

In the 10th edition of the mega-event that brings together cricket enthusiasts, Nepal's spin attack will once again revolve around Sandeep Lamichhane, whose experience across leagues and international tournaments provides a genuine wicket-taking threat in the middle overs. Left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi adds variety, while Dipendra and Basir Ahamad offer additional spin options.

All-Round Depth

All-round depth remains a key strength of the squad. Dipendra, Gulshan Jha, Aarif Sheikh, and Sompal Kami provide Nepal with flexibility with both bat and ball.

Batting and Pace Department

At the top of the order, Kushal Bhurtel's aggressive intent will be crucial in providing quick starts, while Aasif Sheikh offers stability with the glove, and Lokesh Bam offers solidity and shot-making ability through the middle order. Sundeep Jora and Nandan Yadav further bolster the batting unit, giving Nepal depth well beyond the top six.

The pace department will be spearheaded by Sompal Kami and Karan KC, both of whom bring experience, movement with the new ball and the ability to execute at the death. They are supported by Nandan Yadav and Sher Malla, adding pace, variety and bench strength.

Previous World Cup Performance

Nepal's previous outing at the T20 World Cup in 2024 saw them eliminated in the group stage with no wins from four games.

Nepal T20 World Cup Squad

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (Captain); Dipendra Singh Airee (Vice-captain); Sandeep Lamichhane; Kushal Bhurtel; Aasif Sheikh; Sundeep Jora; Aarif Sheikh; Bashir Ahmad; Sompal Kami; Karan KC; Nandan Yadav; Gulshan Jha; Lalit Rajbanshi; Sher Malla, and Lokesh Bam. (ANI)