Antim Panghal won silver in the women’s 53kg category at the 2026 Asian Games. Following her podium finish, an old video showing her intense training and breaking down emotionally went viral, offering a glimpse into the struggle behind her success.

Indian wrestler Antim Panghal clinched the silver medal in the women’s 53kg category at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday, October 3. Pangal lost to Japan’s Moe Kiyooka in the final at the Inae Sports Center.

Antim Panghal lost by a 1-9 margin to the reigning world champion Moe Kiyooka, settling for a hard-earned silver. In the last edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the 22-year-old won bronze, and this time, she bettered that performance by reaching the final of the women’s 53kg category.

Antim Panghal was one of the seven Indian wrestlers to have won medals at the Asian Games 2026, contributing significantly to India's impressive overall wrestling tally at the multi-sport continental extravaganza in Aichi-Nagoya.

Also Read: Asian Games: Antim Panghal clinches historic silver in 53kg wrestling

Antim Panghal’s Old Training Goes ,Viral

As Antim Panghal clinched her successive Asian Games medal and this time upgraded it to a hard-fought silver, an old video of the young wrestler ahead of the quadrennial multi-sport event has gone viral on social media, especially Instagram.

In a video posted by JSW Sports, under which Antim Panghal is managed, the wrestler was seen undergoing intense and rigorous training, pushing herself through demanding drills and exercises as she prepared for the Asian Games. At the time, the young wrestler was breaking down, bearing the emotional toll of relentless preparation.

As the wrestlers require immense discipline, sacrifice, and physical endurance, the raw footage shared by her management agency offers a glimpse into what it truly takes to reach the podium. Antim is one of the Indian wrestlers who has consistently proven her mettle on the global mat.

Antim Panghal, who has established herself as one of India’s prominent wrestlers on the international stage, has endured several challenging phases in her career while continuing to compete at the highest level.

The resurfaced footage shows the determination and emotional struggle behind her preparation, making the moment particularly poignant after her latest Asian Games campaign.

Who is Antim Panghal?

Antim Panghal was already an established Indian wrestler before her silver medal win at the Asian Games. 2026. Hailing from Bhagana village in Hisar district, Haryana, Antim took up wrestling at a young age and went on to make a mark in the sport.

Panghal’s first international breakthrough came when she won the bronze medal at the U17 World Championships in 2021, and in the following year, she won gold medals at the U20 Asian and World Championships, a silver medal at the U23 Asian Championships, and a silver medal at the Asian Games, all four in the women’s 53kg category.

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In 2023, Antim Panghal won her maiden World Championships medal, winning bronze in the same weight category and a silver medal at the Asian Championships, further cementing her status as one of India's brightest and most resilient stars on the international wrestling mat. In 2025, she won bronze at the World and Asian Championships.

Apart from World and Asian titles, Antim Panghal has won four golds, a silver, and a silver at the Gold Prix, one of the prestigious wrestling competitions worldwide, continuing to add prestigious accolades to her remarkable wrestling repertoire.

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