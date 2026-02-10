CAN officials and the Nepal cricket team attended an event in Mumbai by TCM Sports celebrating their rise and T20 World Cup 2026 appearance. The evening featured discussions on their rapid progress and strategic collaboration for future growth.

Officials of the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) and members of the Nepal national team came together with leading voices from the sporting and business ecosystem for an exclusive evening celebrating the rise of Nepal cricket, according to a release from TCM Sports.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Hosted by TCM Sports at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai, the event marked Nepal's rapid progress and growing stature on the global stage, while serving as a focused platform for dialogue and strategic engagement. The evening spotlighted Nepal cricket's remarkable journey and its appearance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Among those present were Lokesh Sharma, Managing Director of TCM Sports; CAN Secretary Paras Khadka; CAN Treasurer Padam Bahadur Khadka; members of the Nepal cricket team; and senior corporate leaders and distinguished guests from the sports and business worlds. As the Nepal national team continues its campaign on the world stage, the event reflected Nepal cricket's expanding influence beyond the field, bringing together performance, leadership and strategic collaboration.

Star-Studded Discussions on Nepal's Journey

The event featured an engaging chat session hosted by popular presenter and commentator Andrew Leonard, with Nepal captain Rohit Paudel, CAN Secretary Paras Khadka and Nepal's former coach Monty Desai, followed by a fireside conversation with former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar. The discussions focused on Nepal cricket's accelerated development, competitive evolution and breakthrough performances at the highest level.

A Vision for Global Competitiveness

Paras Khadka, Secretary, CAN said, "Nepal cricket has made steady and meaningful progress over the years, supported by structured development and the passion of our players and supporters. Our participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 reflects the growth of the game in the country and the direction we are moving in. As we compete on the global stage, engagements like this play an important role in building partnerships and supporting our goal of establishing Nepal as a consistent and competitive force in international cricket."

Nepal Premier League: A Key Milestone

A key milestone in CAN's journey has been the launch of the Nepal Premier League - an elite T20 franchise tournament with 2 seasons, which is fast becoming a platform for high-performance talent and international visibility. The league has not only deepened domestic pathways for players but has also attracted attention from fans, broadcasters and commercial partners, marking a new chapter in the professionalisation of cricket in Nepal.

TCM Sports on Nepal's 'Spectacular' Rise

Lokesh Sharma, Managing Director, TCM Sports, said, "Nepal's rise in international cricket has been nothing short of spectacular. They are an emerging giant-killer, ready to unseat the best with talent, grit, and belief. What stands out is the game's rapid growth, driven by an unmatched national passion for cricket. The credit goes to Cricket Association of Nepal for nurturing this momentum and laying a strong foundation for what we believe is only the beginning of Nepal's global cricket journey."

On-Field Prowess and World Cup Campaign

An ICC Associate Member since 1996, Nepal boasts one of the strongest fan bases among Associate nations. The country was granted T20I status in 2014 and ODI status in 2018. The Nepal national team is currently in India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, marking its third appearance at the global showpiece.

The team opened its campaign with a standout performance against England in Mumbai. Despite narrowly losing a last-ball thriller by four runs, they once again underlined their ability to compete at the elite level. They will next face Italy in a Group C match at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. (ANI)