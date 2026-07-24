Former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Suresh Raina weighed in on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak protests. Manjrekar stood in solidarity with the students, while Raina urged for constructive dialogue to find better solutions for their future.

Cricketers React to NEET-UG Protests

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Friday expressed support for students protesting over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, saying he stands in solidarity with the youth of India and urging that their voices should not be suppressed. Widespread protests continued at Tolstoy Marg and Janpath in the national capital, as activists and students pressed on with their demonstration against the Centre over exam paper leaks and systemic issues in education. "I stand in solidarity with the youth of India. Do not suppress them, give them wings. They will take India to new heights," Manjrekar wrote in an X post.

I stand in solidarity with the youth of India. Do not suppress them, give them wings. They will take India to new heights.#DelhiProtest — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 23, 2026

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina called for calm and constructive dialogue amid the ongoing NEET paper leak protests, expressing hope that the current situation would lead to thoughtful decisions, greater opportunities, and a stronger future for students, educational institutions and the nation. "Every challenge is an opportunity to find better solutions. Hoping the current situation leads to calm, constructive dialogue and thoughtful decisions that create opportunities, and a stronger future for students, institutions, and the nation," Raina also wrote in an X post.

Every challenge is an opportunity to find better solutions. Hoping the current situation leads to calm, constructive dialogue and thoughtful decisions that create opportunities, and a stronger future for students, institutions, and the nation. 🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 23, 2026

Government Agrees to Talks

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said the government has agreed to their request to hold talks at a neutral venue on Friday and reiterated to push forward their demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, one of the core demands of the students. The discussions will take place at the Constitution Club of India.

The development came after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at a hospital. (ANI)