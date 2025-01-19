Neeraj Chopra wedding PHOTOS: Olympic Gold medallist marries Himani in a dreamy private ceremony

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has tied the knot. He shared pictures with his wife, thanking fans for their blessings.

Neeraj Chopra wedding PHOTOS: Olympic Gold medallist marries Himani in a dreamy private ceremony
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 10:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 10:32 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra married: India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has tied the knot. The two-time Olympic medalist shared photos with his wife, thanking everyone for their well wishes. Neeraj shared his wedding photos with his wife Himani on Instagram.

On Sunday, Neeraj shared the news with his fans on Instagram with an emotional note. Neeraj wrote on Instagram: Starting a new chapter in life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that has brought us to this moment. Bound by love, forever happy.

Neeraj had kept the specifics of his wedding a secret, so the first photographs caught his social media followers off guard. Neeraj posted a heartfelt snapshot of his mother blessing him at the event.

Wishes began to come in after Neeraj announced his marriage publicly. Former cricketer Suresh Raina and actor Gajraj Rao were among the first to congratulate the former Olympic winner on his nuptials. "May your journey together be filled with beautiful memories and unwavering companionship," Raina said in a post on X.

Neeraj Chopra's wedding comes months after he earned his second Olympic medal, a silver, in the Paris Games. In 2021, Neeraj became the first Indian to win an individual gold medal in an Olympic track & field event.

