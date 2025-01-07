Neeraj Chopra to lead star-studded javelin event in India this year, AFI eyes hosting 2029 World Championships

Olympic gold and silver medallist Neeraj Chopra will headline a prestigious global javelin competition set to be hosted by India, likely in September, as announced by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday.

Neeraj Chopra to lead star-studded javelin event in India this year, AFI eyes hosting 2029 World Championships snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 12:51 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

Olympic gold and silver medallist Neeraj Chopra will headline a prestigious global javelin competition set to be hosted by India, likely in September, as announced by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday.

This event adds to a series of competitions India aims to host, including the highly anticipated 2029 World Championships.

Outgoing AFI president Adille Sumariwalla confirmed that India has expressed interest in hosting the 2029 World Championships and the 2027 World Relays. Additionally, the AFI has already submitted its bid to host the 2028 World Junior Championships following a visit from international athletics body chief Sebastian Coe in November.

"There will be a top javelin competition in India in which the top-10 javelin throwers in the world will compete. This will be an invitation tournament to be held later this year," Sumariwalla, whose 12-year tenure as AFI chief ended on Tuesday, said on the first day of the AFI Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"Neeraj Chopra will be there. He is part of the team that is organising the event, along with JSW, a foreign firm and the AFI are together creating this competition. This is being done as there is so much interest in javelin with August 7 -- when Chopra won the Tokyo Olympics gold -- being observed as National Javelin Day."

Sumariwalla later informed PTI that the event is expected to take place in September.

Just before the start of the AGM, 2002 Asian Games shot put gold medallist Bahadur Singh Sagoo was elected unopposed as the new AFI president.

Discussing the major global events India hopes to host in the coming years, Sumariwalla stated, "Bids are open at the moment for (2028) World Junior Championships, 2029 World Championships, World Relays (2027) and India is going to bid for all of them. We have put in our expression of interest and so the process has started."

"We might also do a World Half Marathon," he said.

India will host a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze-level event in Bhubaneswar on August 10, marking the country's first global athletics meet since the international permit events held in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

India previously hosted the World Half Marathon Championships in 2004 in New Delhi.

The Continental Tour is an annual series of track-and-field competitions organized by World Athletics and serves as the second tier of international one-day events, following the prestigious Diamond League.

The bronze-level event ranks below the gold and silver levels of the Tour.

These global athletics events, whether hosted or being bid for, align with India's ambition to host the 2026 Olympics.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Yuvraj Singh believes NZ whitewash a bigger blow than BGT loss, defends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli snt

Yuvraj Singh believes NZ whitewash a bigger blow than BGT loss, defends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney vkp

'Pleased Bumrah didn't bowl on Day 3': Khawaja, Head admit after reclaiming BGT in Sydney

With eye on Champions Trophy 2025, injured Bumrah likely to be rested for majority of England home series snt

With eye on Champions Trophy 2025, injured Bumrah likely to be rested for majority of England home series

Ruben Amorim "mad and disappointed" despite Manchester United's spirited show in 2-2 draw against Liverpool dmn

Ruben Amorim "mad and disappointed" despite Manchester United's spirited show in 2-2 draw against Liverpool

"Reset": AB de Villiers advises Virat Kohli amid dip in form, urges him to avoid on-field battles dmn

"Reset": AB de Villiers advises Virat Kohli amid dip in form, urges him to avoid on-field battles (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Maha Kumbh 2025: Check out 10 stunning pictures of Naga Sadhus RBA

Maha Kumbh 2025: Check out 10 stunning pictures of Naga Sadhus

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track NTI

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track

Tibet earthquake: Death toll climbs to 95, over 130 injured; hundreds of homes damaged (WATCH) snt

Tibet earthquake: Death toll climbs to 95, over 130 injured; hundreds of homes damaged (WATCH)

GOOD news for West Bengal govt employees! Mamata Banerjee may hike DA by 6% gcw

GOOD news for West Bengal govt employees! Mamata Banerjee may hike DA by 6%

Photos Hania Aamir's stylish salwar suit designs for office wear RBA

(Photos) Hania Aamir's stylish salwar suit designs for office wear

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon