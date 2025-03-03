NBA: Young Stars Who Came In With High Hopes But Faded Away

NBA: Not every prospect lives up to the hype. From Patrick Williams to Chris Duarte, here are young stars who entered the league with big expectations but have struggled to make an impact.

NBA: Young Stars Who Came In With High Hopes But Faded Away
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

NBA: Every season brings fresh talent with the hope of becoming the next big superstar. Some young players show flashes of brilliance early on, but not everyone can sustain their success. While they entered the league with high expectations, struggles with consistency, injuries, or fitness have caused their careers to take a downward turn. Here’s a look at young NBA players who were once seen as future stars but have faded in recent years.

Bones Hyland

Bones Hyland was a first-round pick by the Denver Nuggets in the 2021 NBA draft. The guard did well in his rookie season with his electric playmaking ability and quick transitions. However, after being traded to the LA Clippers, the youngster saw a dip from that early form. At the Clippers, Hyland had a quiet time and his defensive woes have been regularly expolitated. He is now playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Iowa Timberwolves on a two-way contract.

Patrick Williams

The fourth overall draft pick from the 2020 NBA draft, Patrick Williams was seen as a future superstar for Chicago Bulls. He was seen as a Kawahi Leonard-style player with a good physical presence. Thorough his five seasons, Williams has only averaged 9 points per game. His shot-taking technique has not gotten any better and Bulls fans have been disappointed. To make matters more tacky, Patrick Williams was given a hefty extension last year.

Chris Duarte

Chris Duarte was the lottery pick from the 2021 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers. He was looked as one of the most NBA-ready rookies of the 2021 class. Chris Duarte started well and also made it to the season’s All-Rookie team with 13 PPG. It's been downhill from there as Duarte lost his shooting abilities in the second season resulting in a trade to the Sacramento Kings. He was once again traded to the Chicago Bulls. And quickly enough the Bulls waived his contract.

Ziaire Williams

Ziaire Williams was a strong high school prospect who turned out to do well in college basketball. He is an incredible athlete but his offensive rawness never developed beyond a rookie level. Four years later in his NBA career, Williams is yet to showcase his growth from his first year in 2021. The lack of reliable shooting has led to a mere 9 PPG this season for the Brooklyn Nets.

