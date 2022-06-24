NBA off-season 2022: New York Knicks prioritising Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon trades

Despite Kyrie Irving potentially becoming available, the New York Knicks prioritise Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon for their point guard position, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. Jalen Brunson has been New York’s number one point guard target since the end of the post-season. Brunson’s playoffs exploits have garnered interest throughout the league [including the Knicks]. While the Dallas Mavericks can keep Brunson, New York’s ability to offer Brunson a role as a primary ball-handler makes this move possible. Malcolm Brogdon is said to be New York’s second-choice point guard target. The 28-year-old, made available through trade by the Indiana Pacers, will be a steadying presence to the Young Knicks. Brogdon is a Jack of all trades who can score at three levels, play-make at a high level, and be a respectable defender.

In his recent piece, Jake Fischer said, “Should New York ultimately fall short in its efforts to lure Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks, Malcolm Brogdon is widely expected to be the Knicks’ next point guard target this off-season, sources told B/R, not the splashier headline name that is Kyrie Irving.”

“The Pacers have most consistently discussed Brogdon trades with the Knicks and Wizards ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft, sources said, but there’s a strong sense of scepticism from league officials that Brogdon would be moved to either Washington or New York in a package centred around the No. 10 or No. 11 pick,” concluded Fischer.