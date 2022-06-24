Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season 2022: New York Knicks prioritising Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon trades

    NBA’s New York Knicks is prioritising Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon trades for the future of its point guard position.

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: New York Knicks prioritising Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon trades-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    Despite Kyrie Irving potentially becoming available, the New York Knicks prioritise Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon for their point guard position, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. Jalen Brunson has been New York’s number one point guard target since the end of the post-season. Brunson’s playoffs exploits have garnered interest throughout the league [including the Knicks]. While the Dallas Mavericks can keep Brunson, New York’s ability to offer Brunson a role as a primary ball-handler makes this move possible. Malcolm Brogdon is said to be New York’s second-choice point guard target. The 28-year-old, made available through trade by the Indiana Pacers, will be a steadying presence to the Young Knicks. Brogdon is a Jack of all trades who can score at three levels, play-make at a high level, and be a respectable defender.

    In his recent piece, Jake Fischer said, “Should New York ultimately fall short in its efforts to lure Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks, Malcolm Brogdon is widely expected to be the Knicks’ next point guard target this off-season, sources told B/R, not the splashier headline name that is Kyrie Irving.”

    ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022 - Portland Trail Blazers acquire Jerami Grant in trade with Detroit Pistons

    “The Pacers have most consistently discussed Brogdon trades with the Knicks and Wizards ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft, sources said, but there’s a strong sense of scepticism from league officials that Brogdon would be moved to either Washington or New York in a package centred around the No. 10 or No. 11 pick,” concluded Fischer.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 2:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA off-season 2022: Atlanta Hawks discussing trade for Dejounte Murray-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Atlanta Hawks discussing trade for Dejounte Murray

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Mountain biking race flagged-off on International Olympic Day snt

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Mountain biking race flagged-off on Olympic Day

    SL vs Australia Galle Test: Fans thrilled after Glenn Maxwell returns to Test squad after 5 years snt

    SL vs AUS, Galle Test: Fans thrilled after Maxwell returns to squad after 5 years

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Detroit Pistons linked with multiple restricted free agent stars following Jerami Grant trade-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Pistons linked with multiple restricted free agent stars following Jerami Grant trade

    ind vs sl t20 Blessed to have spoken to Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant after being dropped: Jemimah snt

    Blessed to have spoken to Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant after being dropped: Jemimah

    Recent Stories

    10 months after Taliban takeover, India re-establishes diplomatic presence in Kabul snt

    10 months after Taliban takeover, India re-establishes diplomatic presence in Kabul

    NBA off-season 2022: Atlanta Hawks discussing trade for Dejounte Murray-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Atlanta Hawks discussing trade for Dejounte Murray

    Who is Dinkar Gupta, senior IPS officer appointed Director General of NIA snt

    Who is Dinkar Gupta, senior IPS officer appointed Director General of NIA?

    pictures 11 times Lionel Messi's stunning wife Antonella Roccuzzo sizzled in bikini snt

    Pictures: 11 times Messi's stunning wife Antonella Roccuzzo sizzled in bikini

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Mountain biking race flagged-off on International Olympic Day snt

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Mountain biking race flagged-off on Olympic Day

    Recent Videos

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon