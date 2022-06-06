NBA: Quin Snyder stepping down as Utah Jazz head coach

According to Reliable NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Quin Snyder, the fourth longest-tenured head coach in the NBA, is stepping down as the Utah Jazz head coach. There had been speculations about a possible departure since the Jazz 2021-22 season ended in the Playoffs’ first round. Conversation between Snyder and the Jazz front office remained ‘respectful’. However, the coach decided to not return for another season with the Jazz. Wojnarowski reported, “After eight seasons as coach, Snyder decided that it’s time to step away. Conversations had been amicable with the team, relationships still strong, but Snyder has decided to leave after building the Jazz into a perennial Playoffs contender. After losing Snyder -- the second-winningest coach in franchise history -- the Jazz plan to commence a coaching search immediately.”

Snyder’s reign started in 2014 when he took over a team that had a 25-57 record the previous year. Snyder managed to improve the team and took them to the Playoffs for six straight seasons, the longest active streak in the league. The main issue was the lack of progress in the Playoffs, as the Jazz didn’t make it beyond the second round in Snyder’s coaching reign.

The front office highly regarded the coach in his exit interview. Jazz GM Justin Manik said, “Quin Snyder is one of the best coaches in the NBA. There is no other partner I would rather have as a coach and leader of our players and as a partner in our front office than Quin Snyder.” Snyder will undergo hip surgery this off-season. According to Wojnarowski, there is a possibility that Snyder will enter the coaching market in 2023 and take a season-long sabbatical after eight gruelling years with Utah Jazz.