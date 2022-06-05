NBA: Houston Rockets star Jalen Green to invest in East Asia Super League

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Houston, First Published Jun 5, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

    Jalen Green, the Houston Rockets star of Philipino descent in the Houston NBA, will be a significant investor and ambassador in the upcoming East Asia Super League. The Basketball Tournament will include teams from Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. Green, one of the most exciting young guards in the NBA, wants to put the league and the Asian basketball community on the map. The tournament will start in October and go on till March. There will be home and away round-robin games between October and February before a Final-Four/semi-final and final in March, played in neutral Asian venues along with festivities such as a music festival. Green isn’t the notable NBA investor and ambassador of this league, with the likes of former players such as Metta World Peace, Baron Davis, and Shane Battier also being investor ambassadors of the league.

    Regarding his experience in the Philippines, Green said, “The love and support from the Philippines… that experience opened my eyes to just how much basketball means to the country. In the Philippines, they call me `idol. I want to be an inspiration for the next generation of hoopers in Asia and elevate the game in the region. I see East Asia Super League as the gateway for Asian players to make it to the NBA.”

    East Asia Super League chief executive Matt Beyer seemed very excited about Green becoming an ambassador. He said, “Jalen Green is the top Asian heritage NBA star and holds a deep understanding of the marketplace while being loved by fans in Asia. He also cares deeply about the sport and believes that helping elevate the game in Asia is part of his legacy. [He] now has a new way do that.”

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2022, 4:00 AM IST
