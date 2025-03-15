NBA: 5 Most Problematic Moments in Draymond Green’s Career

Read Full Article

NBA: Draymond Green is one of the most outspoken and intense players in the NBA. A key piece in the Golden State Warriors dynasty, his leadership and defensive brilliance are undeniable. However, his aggression, on-court incidents, and heated confrontations have made him one of the most polarizing figures in basketball. From infamous ejections to physical altercations, here are the five most problematic moments of Draymond Green’s career.

#5 - Kicking Steven Adams (2016)

During the 2016 Western Conference Finals, Green delivered one of the most infamous low blows in NBA history. While attempting a shot, Green kicked Oklahoma City Thunder’s Steven Adams below the belt. It wasn’t the first time he had done it in the series, and after multiple flagrant fouls, Green developed a reputation for questionable on-court antics.

#4 - Ejected After Fighting with Kevin Durant (2018)

Golden State’s 2018-19 season took a major hit after a heated altercation between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. In an early-season game against the Clippers, Green refused to pass the ball to Durant in the final seconds of regulation. After the buzzer, Durant called him out, leading to an intense verbal exchange on the bench. Green allegedly called Durant “a bh” and told him the team didn’t need him. The Warriors suspended Green, and Durant later admitted this moment played a role in his decision to leave Golden State.

#3 - Punching Jordan Poole in Practice (2022)

Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Warriors’ training camp turned ugly when Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during practice. The altercation, which was caught on video, showed Green charging at Poole and landing a vicious right hook. The leaked footage shocked the NBA world, leading to Green stepping away from the team temporarily. Although he later apologized, the incident damaged the Warriors' locker room chemistry.

#2 - Choking Rudy Gobert (2023)

In a 2023 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Green found himself in yet another controversial moment. When a scuffle broke out early in the first quarter, Green ran in and put Rudy Gobert in a headlock, dragging him across the court. The bizarre scene led to an immediate ejection and a five-game suspension. This was another addition to Green’s long history of aggressive altercations.

#1 - Kicking LeBron James in the 2016 NBA Finals

Green’s most infamous moment came during the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In Game 4, he struck LeBron James below the belt while battling for a rebound. The league suspended Green for Game 5, and the Warriors who were up 3-1 ended up losing the series in seven games. Many believe this cost Golden State the championship, making it the most costly suspension of Green’s career.

