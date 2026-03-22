Odisha clinched 17 medals at the 24th National Para Athletics Championship. Gold medalist Suchitra Parida expressed mixed feelings, aiming for the Asian Games. Haryana was the overall champion, with Chirag Tyagi also securing two gold medals.

The 24th National Para Athletics Championship reached its grand conclusion at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, and the host state, Odisha, delivered a commendable performance, clinching a total of 17 medals, including 5 gold medals.

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Odisha's Gold Medalist Aims Higher

Odisha's Suchitra Parida won gold in the Women's Javelin Throw F56, but she still felt disappointed. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the event, Suchitra Parida said, "I am happy, but there is a lingering sense of disappointment because my last throw measured 18.29 meters in 2025. This year, I was aiming to set a new record, but the distance fell a little short. This time my throw measured 17.80 meters. The issue is I've gained a bit of weight, which has resulted in a decrease in my running speed, which is why I suffered."

"The trials (for the Asian Games) are scheduled for June or July. So, I have time. In practice sessions, I've actually managed throws of 19.60 meters. I feel confident that within these 3 months, I can shed the excess weight. My primary target for this year is to win a medal at the Asian Games," she said.

Haryana Dominates Medal Tally

Haryana emerged as the overall champion with a staggering 95 medals, followed by Tamil Nadu in second place with 51 medals, and Gujarat securing the third position with 30 medals.

Chirag Tyagi Sets Sights on Asian Record

Uttar Pradesh's para athlete, Chirag Tyagi, won a gold medal in the 400m T12 and 100m T12 categories. Reacting to his wins, Chirag Tyagi told ANI, "This year, I have started my season with 49.69 seconds. Last season, my personal best was 50.50 seconds in the Khelo India Para Games, winning a gold medal. This year, I think I will break the Asian Record with 48.42 seconds. Preparation depends 50% on the athlete and 50% on the coach. We prepare during different training sessions like weight training, electric work, and hill workouts. We have to stay safe from injuries. Only then will we achieve further progress."

Championship Sees Massive Turnout

The championships witnessed participation from 1,460 para-athletes representing 28 states, along with teams from the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), competing across 145 medal events. (ANI)