Vijayi Bharat Foundation's fencers won four medals at the 36th National Fencing Championship. Women fencers took all three golds: Mitva Chaudhary (Epee), Kanupriya (Foil), and Shreya Gupta (Sabre). R.Sherjin secured a bronze in men's Epee.

Competing against some of the finest fencers from across the country, Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF)'s women fencers shone at the 36th National Fencing Championship in New Delhi, clinching gold medals in all three weapons, Mitva Chaudhary won the Epee title, Kanupriya secured gold in Foil, and Shreya Gupta won the Women's Sabre event, as per a release from Vijayi Bharat Foundation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Also, in a nail-biter R.Sherjin managed a Bronze Medal in men's Individual Epee, taking the total tally of VBF to 4 medals.

VBF's Golden Trio Sweeps Titles

Three of VBF'S finest fencers, Mitva, Kanupriya and Shreya left their mark with Mitva Chaudhary also becoming first fencer from Gujarat to win Gold at the Senior National Fencing Championship.

Mitva Chaudhary's Historic Epee Gold

Mitva Chaudhary became the first fencer from Gujarat to secure a gold medal at the Senior National Championship. In the final match, she defeated Punjab's Ena Arora 15-13.

Shreya Gupta's Nail-biting Sabre Win

Second gold for Shreya Gupta in the Senior National Championship after a nail-biting final. She defeated Tamil Nadu's JS Jefarlin 15-14 in a closely contested match.

Kanupriya's Commanding Foil Victory

Kanupriya secured her gold medal at the age of 18, with a commanding display of precision and timing, she overpowered Netam Divyanshu 15-5 in the final.

Behind the Victories: VBF's Training Excellence

All three fencers have been training at Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF) since 2023 and have made waves in the national and international fencing circuit over the years.

Under the expert guidance of the dedicated team at VBF, these young fencers have demonstrated remarkable composure, technical finesse, and competitive spirit, which has not only helped them earn top honours but also highlight the strength of VBF's training and performance driving systems. (ANI)