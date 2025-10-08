Reports from Italy indicate that Serie A champions Napoli made a serious attempt to sign Neymar in early 2025 when he became a free agent. The club ultimately pivoted, however, securing a deal for former Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.

Napoli's Neymar Ambition

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A champions made genuine efforts to bring Neymar to Naples when the forward briefly became a free agent at the start of 2025. The report outlines that in late January, Napoli's management - including club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, sporting director Giovanni Manna, and coach Antonio Conte - explored the possibility of signing the former Barcelona and PSG star to bolster their squad for the 2025–26 season.

At that point, Neymar had just ended his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, making him momentarily available on the market before he decided to return to his boyhood club, Santos, in Brazil. Napoli saw the moment as a rare opportunity to add global star power to Conte's team, which was midway through their Scudetto-winning campaign.

The Shift Toward Kevin De Bruyne

However, plans quickly changed when the chance to sign Kevin De Bruyne emerged. The Belgian playmaker, fresh off a decorated decade with Manchester City, was also available on a free transfer. Seeing the value and immediate impact he could bring, Napoli turned their attention toward sealing a deal with the former Premier League star.

De Bruyne's Impact in Naples

Napoli ultimately succeeded in signing De Bruyne, marking one of the standout transfers of the 2025 summer window. The 34-year-old has made an instant impact at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, starting five of Napoli's six Serie A matches so far this season. He has already scored three goals in the league and registered two assists in the Champions League, proving that age has done little to dull his creative edge.

While Neymar's arrival in Italy would have been a spectacular coup, Napoli's move for De Bruyne looks like a masterstroke - a signing that has already begun paying off both on the field and in terms of experience and leadership for Conte's squad.