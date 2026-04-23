The BCB has withdrawn Mustafizur Rahman's NOC for PSL 2026 due to an injury requiring a scan and rehab. Pacer Nahid Rana will also not be released for the league, as he is needed for Test series preparation against Pakistan.

BCB Updates on Mustafizur, Rana for PSL 2026

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced key updates regarding pace bowlers Mustafizur Rahman and Nahid Rana following the conclusion of the third ODI against New Zealand. According to a press release, the board said Mustafizur Rahman has been advised to undergo an immediate medical scan after the team's medical staff reviewed his condition. He will subsequently begin a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the BCB Medical Team. In view of his injury management, the BCB has withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) earlier granted to Mustafizur Rahman. As a result, he will not be available for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season.

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The BCB also informed that fast bowler Nahid Rana will not be released for PSL 2026. This decision has been taken to allow him adequate time to prepare for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan next month.

New-Look Squad for New Zealand T20Is

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has announced their squad for the first two matches in the T20I series against New Zealand, which commences from April 27 in Chattogram. The hosts have chosen to go with a new-look fast bowling attack for the couple of initial fixtures by resting the likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana, as per the ICC website.

Pace bowling allrounder Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, who is also a handy batter down the order, has received his maiden T20I call-up to the national team. Pacer Ripon Mondal, who has impressive death bowling skills, has also been called in, as a reward for his consistency.

Bangladesh squad for first two T20Is: Litton Das (Captain), Mohammed Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Tawhid Hridoy, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Shaif Uddin, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain. (ANI)