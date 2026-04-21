Former MI batter Aditya Tare called their win over Gujarat Titans a turning point, drawing parallels to past seasons. He recalled how MI reached the playoffs in 2014 and won the title in 2015 after similar poor starts, boosting their morale.

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Aditya Tare highlighted that MI's win over the Gujarat Titans could be a turning point in their season. Despite a poor start, losing four of their first five matches, he pointed out that Mumbai has a strong history of bouncing back. He recalled the 2014 Indian Premier League (IPL), when they lost their first five games but still reached the playoffs, and in the following season, when they recovered from a similar slump to win the title by defeating Chennai Super Kings in the final. MI registered a commanding 99-run victory over GT after an all-round performance, with Tilak Varma's maiden IPL century powering them to a strong total before the bowlers dismantled the opposition's batting lineup in the IPL 2026 clash on Monday night.

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MI's History of Comebacks

"This win against Gujarat Titans is very important for Mumbai Indians. They had lost four of their first five matches this season and were at the bottom of the table. But Mumbai Indians have a history of making comebacks after poor starts. Take the example of the 2014 season, they lost their first five matches but still reached the playoffs. Then in 2015, they were in a similar position. They made an incredible comeback in the second half of the season and went on to win the trophy for the second time, beating Chennai Super Kings in the final. This team knows how to fight back. They will definitely take inspiration from those past seasons," Aditya Tare said on JioHotstar.

Bumrah's Instant Impact with New Ball

The result helped MI end a four-game losing streak and rise from the bottom of the points table. One of the biggest talking points was the decision to hand the new ball to Jasprit Bumrah, a move that paid off instantly as he struck with his very first delivery to dismiss Sai Sudharsan. The breakthrough was especially significant for Bumrah, marking his first wicket of the season in his sixth appearance.