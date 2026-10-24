Mumbai Indians have elevated Kieron Pollard to the role of head coach for the 2027 IPL season, replacing Mahela Jayawardene. Pollard brings extensive experience to lead the franchise into its next chapter with a focus on legacy and talent.

Kieron Pollard Appointed Head Coach of Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have appointed former West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard as their head coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, marking his elevation from batting coach and extending his long-standing association with the franchise. Notably, Pollard replaces Mahela Jayawardene as the five-time champions’ head coach.

In a media statement, Mumbai Indians said, “Mumbai Indians are pleased to announce the elevation of Kieron Pollard to Head Coach, extending one of the most enduring player-to-coach associations in cricket.” Mumbai Indians said that Pollard has a deep understanding of Mumbai Indians, its culture and the demands of competing at the highest level. Having witnessed the evolution of T20 cricket, he brings valuable insights into the game's changing dynamics, tactical requirements and increasingly competitive environment, the Mumbai Indians said in the statement.

Building on the Legacy

“Pollard brings an exceptional understanding of Mumbai Indians, its culture and the demands of competing at the highest level. Having been part of T20 cricket’s evolution, he brings valuable insight into the game’s changing dynamics, tactical demands and increasingly competitive landscape. His journey with MI as a player and, more recently, as Batting Coach gives him a unique perspective on the franchise’s success and a strong foundation to lead the team into its next chapter,” reads the MI statement.

Kieron Pollard said he was honoured to become Mumbai Indians' head coach, expressing gratitude to the co-owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani, and also the MI family for their trust. He highlighted his strong bond with the franchise and said he looked forward to building on its legacy, nurturing talent and giving fans more reasons to celebrate.

“It is an honour to take on the role of Head Coach of Mumbai Indians. MI has been a huge part of my life and career, and the bond I share with this team, the players and the Paltan means a great deal to me. Having experienced this journey as a player and then as a coach, I understand what Mumbai Indians stands for and the responsibility that comes with representing the Blue and Gold. I am grateful to Mrs. Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and the entire MI family for their trust in me. I look forward to working closely with the players and support staff, building on the team’s legacy, helping our talent grow and giving the Paltan many more reasons to celebrate,” Pollard said.

Ownership Perspective

Mumbai Indians co-owner Nita Ambani said Pollard, who joined the franchise at 22, has been an integral part of the team for 16 years. She expressed confidence in his commitment and understanding of the franchise as he takes on the role of head coach, wishing him success in leading the team into its next chapter.

“Pollard joined Mumbai Indians as a young 22-year-old and, over the past sixteen years, has become an integral part of our family. As a player, he gave us many unforgettable moments, and as a coach, he has continued to share his experience, passion and deep understanding of the game. We are delighted to see him take on this new responsibility as Head Coach. Polly knows what it means to wear the MI jersey and what it takes to play for the Paltan. I am confident that he will bring the same commitment, belief and determination to this role. I wish him every success as he leads the team into its next chapter,” she said.