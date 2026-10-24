Indian para-archer Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi won gold in the men's recurve doubles at the 2026 Asian Para Games. The victory sparked joyous celebrations in Singh's hometown of Kaithal, marking another milestone in his illustrious career.

Historic Gold Victory at 2026 Asian Para Games

Kaithal (Haryana) [India], October 24 (ANI): Indian para-archer Harvinder Singh's family in Kaithal erupted in joy after he won a gold medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games, with his father, Paramjit Singh, expressing pride in his son's achievement. Harvinder Singh, alongside Vijay Sundi, clinched gold in the men's recurve doubles event at the 2026 Asian Para Games, defeating China 5-1. After sharing the opening set 35-35, the Indian pair edged the next two sets 37-36 and 38-36 to seal the victory.

Celebrations broke out at the family home, where sweets were distributed following Harvinder's victory. Harvinder’s father, Paramjit Singh, expressed his immense happiness, stating that they were confident Harvinder would bring home the gold once again—his hard work has truly paid off. Speaking to ANI, Paramjit expressed pride in his son's achievement, saying he had been receiving congratulatory calls since morning.

The Journey of a Champion

Early Inspiration and Training

He recalled that Harvinder took up archery in 2012 after watching the London Olympics on television and began training at Punjabi University, Patiala, after consulting a coach. “One feels very proud of the child. It feels extremely proud. Phone calls have been pouring in since morning. He started this in 2012, at Punjabi University. Yes, at that time, after watching the London Olympics on TV, a desire arose in his heart as well that "I can also do something. Then right there—they have an archery ground at Punjabi University—after speaking with the coach there, he started practising there,” he said.

Overcoming Challenges

Harvinder’s father shared that when all academies were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Harvinder did not lose heart; instead, he turned this crisis into an opportunity. With his father’s support, he levelled a piece of farmland, set up archery targets, and created a practice ground where he continued to train consistently.

A Decorated Career

Through his hard work and dedication, Harvinder won a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games. In 2021, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award by the India government. He made history by winning a bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Para Games in China and a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics—becoming the first Indian archer to win a gold medal at the Paralympic Games. In 2025, he was honoured with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India. (ANI)

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