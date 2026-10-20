Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni recently went viral for a playful ice cream prank on his wife, Sakshi, during the Ambani family's Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar. In the video, Dhoni repeatedly offers Sakshi a spoonful of ice cream before eating it himself, prompting her to playfully hit his arm.

MS Dhoni might be known as Captain Cool on the cricket field, but when it comes to teasing his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, the former India skipper appears to have a mischievous side. A playful ice cream prank by the couple has gone viral, leaving social media users amused and prompting one fan to call him a “professional ragebaiter.”

The funny moment reportedly took place during the Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where Dhoni and Sakshi were spending time together.

In the viral video, Dhoni can be seen holding a cup of ice cream and offering Sakshi a spoonful. Just as she leans forward to take a bite, however, he pulls the spoon away and eats the ice cream himself. And because one prank apparently isn't enough, he repeats the trick, leaving Sakshi to playfully hit him on the arm. The couple's light-hearted interaction has since become a talking point online.

Watch the viral video here:

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The internet, naturally, had plenty to say about Dhoni's antics. One user, reacting to the clip on X, wrote: “He is a professional ragebaiter 😂🥹💗🤌”

The comment perfectly captured the mood of viewers who found humour in Dhoni repeatedly tempting Sakshi with a treat before snatching it away.

The former India captain's playful behaviour also offered fans a glimpse of the couple's easy-going chemistry away from the cricket field. While Dhoni is celebrated for his composure under pressure, this time, his biggest challenge seemed to be resisting the temptation to share his ice cream.

The celebrations also featured other entertaining moments involving Dhoni. In another viral clip, he was seen enjoying the festivities with Anant Ambani, including a fairground ride.

For fans, the ice cream incident was a reminder that romance doesn't always involve grand gestures. Sometimes, it simply means stealing a spoonful of your partner's dessert and laughing about it together.