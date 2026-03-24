Golden State’s victory over Dallas was marred by Moses Moody’s knee injury. The guard collapsed on a breakaway dunk, leaving teammates shaken as he was stretchered off. His 23 points highlighted his impact before the setback.

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody was stretchered off the court on Monday night after suffering a severe knee injury during the team’s 137-131 overtime win against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With just over a minute left in overtime, Moody stole the ball and appeared set for a simple breakaway dunk. Instead, he planted his left leg, immediately reached down in pain, and collapsed under the rim. Play continued briefly before medical staff rushed to his aid, covering his knee and eventually stretchered him off the floor.

The Warriors bench reacted in shock, visibly distraught by the incident. Moody had been enjoying one of his strongest performances of the season, finishing with 23 points, three rebounds, and three assists before the injury.

Scroll to load tweet…

Warriors shaken despite crucial win

Golden State managed to close out the six-point victory, snapping a three-game losing streak and eliminating Dallas from playoff contention. Yet the mood was subdued, with players and staff clearly affected by Moody’s injury.

Moody, 23, was averaging a career-high 11.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this season, his fifth in the NBA. Selected 14th overall in the 2021 draft out of Arkansas, he had only just returned from a 10-game absence due to a wrist injury. His setback comes at a critical time for the Warriors, who are fighting to stabilize their season.

The game itself was a high-scoring contest, with Golden State shooting 50 percent from the field and hitting 17 three-pointers. Brandin Podziemski contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Draymond Green added 11 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Kristaps Porzingis impressed with 22 points and seven boards, and Moody himself was one of the standout performers before his injury.

Dallas, despite the loss, had strong individual displays. Cooper Flagg led all scorers with 32 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. Daniel Gafford added 20 points on perfect shooting, while Max Christie scored 15. Khris Middleton chipped in 15 off the bench, but the Mavericks ultimately fell short.

Golden State’s bench provided crucial support, with Gary Payton II scoring 17 points on flawless shooting and Gui Santos adding 16. The Warriors’ depth proved decisive in overtime, though the victory was overshadowed by the sight of Moody being taken off the floor.

Injury clouds Warriors’ momentum

The Warriors’ win eliminated Dallas from playoff contention, but the focus remains on Moody’s health. His injury not only dampened the team’s celebrations but also raised concerns about their rotation heading into the final stretch of the season.

Moody’s ability to contribute offensively and defensively has been vital, and his absence could force Golden State to rely more heavily on Podziemski and Payton II. For a team already battling inconsistency, losing a young guard in form is a significant blow.