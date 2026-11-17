New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner is ruled out of the two-Test series against India after fracturing his hand in the 5th ODI. Dean Foxcroft has been named as his replacement in the Black Caps' squad for the upcoming matches.

Mitchell Santner Ruled Out Of Test Series Against India With Injury

New Zealand have suffered a major setback ahead of their upcoming two-match ICC World Test Championship series against India, with star all-rounder Mitchell Santner ruled out due to a hand injury. Santner sustained the injury while batting in the fifth and final ODI against India in Mount Maunganui. Subsequent scans confirmed a fracture in his right hand, ruling the 34-year-old out of the Test series, which begins in Wellington on Thursday. The experienced spinner will now focus on his recovery as he races against time to regain fitness for New Zealand’s four-match Test series against Australia, beginning on December 9.

"White-ball captain Mitch Santner has been ruled out of the BLACKCAPS upcoming two-Test series against India after being struck on the hand while batting during the 5th ODI. Scans have revealed that Santner has fractured his right hand. His return-to-play timeline is being worked through and his involvement in the Test series to Australia will be updated in due course," New Zealand Cricket wrote in a statement. In response to Santner’s absence, the Black Caps have added fellow all-rounder Dean Foxcroft to their 14-member squad. The right-arm spinner is now in contention to make his Test debut in the opening match at Basin Reserve.

"Central Districts spin-bowling all-rounder Dean Foxcroft, who made his Test debut against Ireland in May, has been called into the squad to replace Santner," the statement further added. New Zealand currently lead the World Test Championship standings and will be eager to continue their strong record against India. The Black Caps will take confidence from their memorable 3-0 series victory over India on home soil in 2024, and will be hoping to produce another impressive performance. New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.