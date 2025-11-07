Mikel Arteta has praised former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, stating the player made him a "better coach." Ahead of Arsenal's Premier League match against Sunderland, where Xhaka is now captain, Arteta reflected on mending their relationship.

Midfielder Xhaka returned to the Premier League in July with newly promoted Sunderland after a two-year spell at Bayer Leverkusen following his 2023 departure from Emirates Stadium.

The Swiss international, 33, had some rocky times during his seven-year spell at Arsenal.

He was stripped of the captaincy by Arteta's predecessor Unai Emery following an angry confrontation with home fans at a match in October 2019.

But Arteta mended bridges with the player after arriving at the club two months later.

"I loved every minute that we spent together," the Spaniard said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"When I joined, he was in a special moment in his life and career and between all of us, we tried to guide him, give him a different perspective, and make him feel loved and valued.

"He responded in an incredible way. He made me a better coach, he helped us to develop and improve a lot as a football team and as a club, and I will be eternally grateful because I have great memories with him."

Xhaka has been a standout performer this season for Sunderland, who are fourth in the Premier League.

"With the impact he's having, one of the best, I would say," said Arteta.

"I think what they've done as a football club, as well in the last few years, is very impressive. The management and the decisions that they've taken and how stable they look and how they have started the season, it's really impressive."

Arsenal are six points clear of second-placed Manchester City ahead of Saturday's trip to the Stadium of Light.

The relentless Gunners are favourites to win the Premier League after winning their past 10 games in all competitions, with no goals conceded in their past eight.

But Arteta brushed off the suggestion that his team would have only themselves to blame if they failed to win a first Premier League title since 2004.

"Any team has the capacity and I'm sure the belief as well that they can do it," he said.

“We are fully aware of that. We know our strength, we know the things that we have to improve as well and we just focus on that.”





