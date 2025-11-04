Mikel Arteta faces a significant selection dilemma for Arsenal's Champions League match in Prague due to a striker crisis, with Viktor Gyokeres being the latest casualty. The manager is weighing up several options, including using Mikel Merino.

Mikel Arteta is facing one of his biggest selection puzzles of the season as Arsenal prepare for their Champions League trip to Slavia Prague. A fresh injury blow to £55 million striker Viktor Gyokeres has left the Gunners without a recognised centre-forward and forced Arteta to consider some inventive short-term solutions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The situation is far from ideal. Arsenal are missing eight senior players for the clash in the Czech Republic, six of whom are attackers. Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, and Noni Madueke are nursing knee injuries, while Gabriel Martinelli and Gyokeres have both been sidelined with muscle issues. With three of his main striker options unavailable, Arteta’s usual tactical flexibility has been severely tested.

Turning to Merino again

The most likely answer lies in a familiar face. Mikel Merino has previously stepped up when Arsenal were short of attacking options. Last season, he filled in admirably as a makeshift striker after Havertz suffered a hamstring injury, scoring seven goals including one against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Arteta turned to Merino again over the weekend when Gyokeres went off injured at halftime in the 2-0 win over Burnley. The Spaniard also led the line earlier this season during the Carabao Cup tie at Port Vale, showing he can handle the role when asked.

With seven goals already this season for club and country, Merino offers experience and composure at the top of the pitch. However, his lack of pace limits his threat in behind opposition defences. Still, with Arsenal needing stability, Arteta may once again trust the veteran to provide a focal point.

Projected XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Norgaard, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard.

Giving Harriman-Annous a chance

Another intriguing possibility is teenage forward Andre Harriman-Annous. The 17-year-old made his senior debut against Brighton last week and caught the eye with his pace and energy. He nearly scored himself – it was his shot that led to Bukayo Saka’s rebound goal.

Harriman-Annous, who scored 18 times in 37 youth appearances last season, has been a regular in first-team training since preseason and impressed on the summer tour of Asia. Arsenal clearly believe in his potential, handing him his first professional contract in August.

Arteta recently praised the youngster’s consistency and attitude, saying: “He’s been training well, giving us the option every week. He certainly proved he’s got a chance.”

Starting him in Prague would be a bold call, but one that could pay off given his movement and ability to stretch defences.

Projected XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Norgaard, Merino; Saka, Harriman-Annous, Trossard.

Moving Trossard into the middle

Leandro Trossard’s versatility once again makes him a strong option to fill the void up front. The Belgian has often been Arteta’s reliable utility player, capable of operating anywhere across the front line. Although he prefers playing on the left, Trossard has previously impressed in the “false nine” role, linking play and creating space for others.

At 30, Trossard’s experience makes him a safe choice for a high-pressure Champions League tie. With six goal involvements already this campaign, he remains one of Arsenal’s most efficient contributors in attack.

Using Trossard centrally would also free Arteta to rest Declan Rice, who risks suspension if booked in Prague. Rice currently sits one yellow card away from missing Arsenal’s next Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich.

Projected XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Norgaard, Merino; Saka, Trossard, Eze.

As Arteta weighs his options, Arsenal’s depth and adaptability will once again be tested in Europe. Whether it’s Merino’s experience, Harriman-Annous’s youthful energy, or Trossard’s flexibility, a creative solution will be needed to maintain momentum in their Champions League campaign.