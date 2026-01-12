Manchester United are set to decide their caretaker manager this week, with Michael Carrick emerging as the frontrunner after convincing INEOS in talks. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was initially favoured, but the hierarchy now leans towards Carrick.

Manchester United are expected to finalise their caretaker manager appointment this week, with Michael Carrick now leading the race after impressing INEOS executives in discussions. The club parted ways with Ruben Amorim earlier this month following a poor run of three wins in ten matches, placing Darren Fletcher in interim charge.

The hierarchy is keen to appoint a temporary manager to stabilise the season before making a permanent decision in the summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Fletcher, and Carrick were all considered, but Fletcher’s position weakened after United’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup third round.

Reports initially suggested Solskjaer was favourite to return, with Carrick open to joining as his assistant. However, The Guardian reported that Carrick has now emerged as the preferred candidate following a convincing meeting with INEOS. Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are said to be leaning towards Carrick, though no formal offer has yet been made.

Both Carrick and Solskjaer held face-to-face interviews with the hierarchy at Carrington last week. Carrick met officials on Thursday, while Solskjaer followed on Saturday. Despite Solskjaer’s previous caretaker stint from December 2018 to March 2019, before being made permanent until November 2021, Carrick has edged ahead in the process.

United’s leadership is eager to give the caretaker manager sufficient time to implement his ideas before the Manchester derby on January 17. The decision is expected to be confirmed on Monday, allowing the chosen candidate to prepare for one of the season’s most crucial fixtures.

Carrick’s coaching journey began when he joined Jose Mourinho’s backroom staff after retiring in 2018. He remained under Solskjaer and briefly stepped in as interim manager following the Norwegian’s departure, before leaving when Ralf Rangnick took charge. Carrick later managed Middlesbrough from October 2022 until June 2025, when he was dismissed.