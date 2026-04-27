Michael Carrick is on the brink of guiding Manchester United back to the Champions League, a move worth £100m. His progress could convince Sir Jim Ratcliffe to keep faith with the current head coach.

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick is closing in on Champions League qualification, a milestone that could secure his long-term future at Old Trafford. Victory over Brentford would not mathematically confirm United’s place among Europe’s elite, but the club is already preparing for midweek fixtures to return in September.

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Carrick’s appointment in January came with the clear target of Champions League football, and he is now on the verge of delivering. United’s position in the top five is almost assured, with only Brighton and Bournemouth theoretically able to deny them if results swing dramatically.

Financial Stakes

Champions League qualification carries enormous financial weight. United could earn around £100m from UEFA’s prize pool, depending on performance. Last season, Paris Saint-Germain collected £125m as winners, while runners-up Inter Milan received £118m. In stark contrast, United earned just £31m from the Europa League after losing the final to Tottenham.

With debts rising to £1.3bn, the club views Champions League football as essential. Arsenal, for example, have already secured £50.57m this season by reaching the semi-finals, excluding TV revenue.

Michael Carrick’s Position

A report suggested last week that Michael Carrick is increasingly likely to be confirmed as permanent head coach. United officials insist they are not rushing the decision, but Champions League qualification is seen as the key factor.

Carrick met minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Carrington last week. “Yeah, he came in and we had a cup of tea,” Michael Carrick said. “It was a casual chat, to be honest. Quite informal. It was nice to see him showing his support obviously.”

Jim Ratcliffe is known to prefer a dominant personality in the dugout, but Carrick’s deep experience at United and calm approach have impressed. His backroom team, assembled quickly in January, includes Steve Holland, Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans, and Travis Binnion, all awaiting clarity on their futures.

Michael Carrick will welcome back Harry Maguire from suspension and could have Leny Yoro available after injury. United were forced to field a makeshift centre-back pairing of Noussair Mazraoui and Ayden Heaven in the 1-0 win over Chelsea.

Lisandro Martinez remains banned after his appeal against a red card for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair was rejected. Carrick expressed frustration at the inconsistency, noting Brentford’s Dango Ouattara escaped punishment for a similar incident days later.

Meanwhile, Matthijs De Ligt has returned to training after a back injury sustained in November. Carrick hopes the Dutch defender can feature before the season ends, though he insists there is no pressure to rush his recovery.