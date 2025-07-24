Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos suffered a serious injury during training camp and was flown to a hospital. Family members are by his side as tests continue.

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos was airlifted to a local hospital on Wednesday after suffering a serious injury during the team’s first training camp practice of the season.

The incident happened late in the session, which was held under the South Florida sun and attended by teammates and coaches. Matos was involved in what his agent described as an “inadvertent collision” with a defensive lineman. According to agent Perlesta Hollingsworth, Matos had his head lowered when the impact occurred, absorbing the full force of the collision.

Medical staff rushed onto the field immediately and surrounded Matos for more than 10 minutes before he was taken away via helicopter. The Dolphins ended practice shortly after, though the team stated the injury was not the reason, noting that first-day sessions are typically shorter.

Matos remained hospitalized Wednesday evening in stable condition. Hollingsworth suggested that the 6-foot-7 lineman has “an above the shoulder type injury,” though it was unclear if it affected his spine or neck. As of now, Matos has “some movement but not full movement in his right leg,” with sensations reportedly coming and going.

Further medical evaluations are planned for Thursday, and no official diagnosis has been made. Matos is currently surrounded by close family, including his girlfriend, while his mother is flying in from the Dominican Republic to be by his side.

Matos, 23, is one of the more intriguing stories in the NFL. Born in the Dominican Republic, he originally moved to the United States to pursue basketball and learn English. After two years playing college basketball at New Mexico and one season at the University of South Florida, he pivoted to football. Despite limited game experience, he caught the attention of NFL scouts with his size and athleticism.

The Dolphins signed Matos 16 months ago as an undrafted free agent and showed significant faith in his potential, guaranteeing him $247,500, a rare figure for a rookie with no regular-season experience. At least 10 other teams were reportedly interested at the time.

Matos’ athletic background is equally unique. As a high schooler, he was a pitcher who could throw in the 90s. In college basketball, he averaged modest numbers, 3.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 48 games, but his size and agility made him a candidate for the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. He ran a 4.88-second 40-yard dash at over 330 pounds, an eye-popping number for someone his size.

After walking on at USF, Matos initially played on the defensive line, appearing in two games against BYU and Howard. He later transitioned to the offensive line but didn’t get a chance to see action in that role.

Speaking last year, Matos said, “I want to be one of the best tackles to play in the NFL.” Now, the immediate focus shifts to his health and recovery.

The Dolphins have yet to release an official update beyond confirming the incident. Teammates and coaches have reportedly reached out to Matos’ family, offering support during this difficult time.