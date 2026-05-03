Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, both on the brink of elimination, play for pride. The spotlight is on MI's Jasprit Bumrah, who has had a poor tournament but boasts a strong record against LSG's struggling top-order batsmen.

As five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), two teams standing on the brink of elimination, get set for a battle against each other, the match-up between MI pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and LSG's top-order is shaping up to be an exciting one.

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With just two wins in their campaign so far, occupying the bottom two spots in the table, it is a battle for pride between MI and LSG, who have had shockingly poor campaigns so far.

The Bumrah Factor vs a Struggling Top-Order

Bumrah, who has had a poor tournament with just three wickets at an average of almost 95, would be licking his lips after witnessing a struggling LSG top-order of Mitchell Marsh (212 in eight innings with a fifty), Aiden Markram (193 runs in eight innings with no fifty) and skipper Rishabh Pant (189 in eight innings with one fifty).

As per ESPNCricinfo. Bumrah has a fine match-up against Marsh (28 in 28 balls) and Markram (26 in 29 balls), having dismissed them once each. Bumrah has also been troublesome to Pant, having dismissed him seven times, while giving away just 55 runs in 46 balls. Also, West Indies left-hander Nicholas Pooran, who is yet to play a fiery knock this season, has scored just 17 in 22 balls against him, getting dismissed twice in T20s, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari. (ANI)