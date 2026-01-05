UP Warriorz celebrated their new captain, Meg Lanning, with a special event hosted by Capri Sports. Young fans surprised the Australian star with music and messages, where Lanning revealed her favourite Indian dish is dosa and her idols are Warne and Ponting.

UP Warriorz marked the announcement of Meg Lanning as franchise captain with a special celebration hosted by Capri Sports, as groups of young fans and cricketers under 12 came together to surprise the newly appointed leader. The event saw girls welcoming Meg with music and song, performing a thoughtfully curated mix of popular Hollywood numbers and cultural melodies dedicated to the Australian great, as per a release from UP Warriorz.

A Heartfelt Welcome for the New Skipper

During the interaction, Meg answered several questions from the girls and revealed that dosa is one of her favourite Indian dishes and Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting were her cricketing idols growing up.

The girls also surprised Meg with heartfelt messages on a board, wishing her and the team luck ahead of the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) season.

Meg interacted warmly with the young fans, signing autographs, posing for group photographs, and spending time with the children, making the occasion memorable for everyone present.

Inspiring the Next Generation

The event reinforced UP Warriorz' commitment to inspiring young talent both on and off the field.

The celebration captured the growing fandom for women's cricket and how UP Warriorz are driving aspiration for girls as the franchise looks ahead to an exciting new chapter under Meg Lanning's leadership in the fourth season of the Women's Premier League. (ANI)