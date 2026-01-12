Adroit Sports Ventures LLP has acquired a new franchise in the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League, named Meerut 1857 Yoddhas. The team, honouring Meerut's historic uprising, was unveiled at the UPKL Season 2 finale and will compete in Season 3.

Adroit Sports Ventures LLP announced the acquisition of a franchise in the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL), with the newly inducted team named Meerut 1857 Yoddhas, set to compete in the league's third season. The announcement, along with the official unveiling of the team logo, took place during the grand finale of UPKL Season 2, marking a significant milestone for the league and the city of Meerut, according to a UPKL release.

The team launch and logo unveiling ceremony, held during the UPKL Season 2 finale, was attended by Gajendra Sharma, Founder and CEO, Adroit Sports Ventures LLP, and Anita Sharma and Aishwarya Bhargava, COO, Adroit Sports Ventures LLP, along with key stakeholders and dignitaries.

Forged in History: The '1857 Yoddhas' Identity

The foundation of the Meerut 1857 Yoddhas franchise was driven by the idea of Meerut's historic 1857 uprising. More than just a city, Meerut represents courage, leadership, and resistance. This legacy of bravery and fighting spirit forms the core identity of the team, which aims to carry it forward onto the kabaddi mat through modern, high-intensity play.

Decoding the Team Logo

The team's identity is deeply rooted in this heritage. The shield in the logo represents defensive strength and unity, cornerstones of a formidable kabaddi side, while the crossed weapons reflect attack, strategy and the constant balance between raid and defence. At the centre, the flame symbolises relentless energy, passion and an unyielding will to fight till the final whistle. Together, the elements embody fearless, fast-paced kabaddi rooted in Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural ethos.

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League serves as the modern battlefield where this historic legacy meets competitive sport, allowing the Yoddhas, modern-day kabaddi warriors, to represent Meerut with pride, intensity and purpose.

A Vision to Honour Heritage

Speaking on the occasion, Gajendra Sharma said, "Meerut holds a special place in India's history, and with Meerut 1857 Yoddhas, we want to honour that legacy through kabaddi. The values of courage, resistance and unity that defined 1857 are the same values we want our team to display on the UPKL mat. We are committed to building a strong, fearless unit that the people of Meerut and Uttar Pradesh can truly be proud of."

With its powerful identity and deep-rooted connection to Uttar Pradesh's heritage, Meerut 1857 Yoddhas is set to be a compelling addition to UPKL Season 3, promising high-octane kabaddi driven by passion, pride and an unbreakable fighting spirit. (ANI)