MCC issued a statement on the Lord's pitch, admitting it had 'variable bounce' and fell short of standards after England's 115-run win over New Zealand. The club cited challenging weather for the pitch's condition.

MCC Issues Statement on Lord's Pitch

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Sunday issued a statement regarding the pitch at Lord's following England's 115-run victory over New Zealand in the ongoing three-match Test series. The club acknowledged that the surface "has shown more variable bounce than we would have wanted" and admitted frustration that the pitch fell short of the high standards expected at the historic venue.

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In a statement from the MCC, they said: "We recognise that the pitch for this Test has shown more variable bounce than we would have wanted.

"We hold ourselves to the highest standards and are naturally frustrated when a surface falls short of those expectations. Highlighting its investment in pitch preparation, the club added, "MCC invests significantly each year in the preparation of the Main Square at Lord's, as well as in research, technology and expertise aimed at producing pitches that provide a fair and consistent contest between bat and ball."

MCC statement following the conclusion of today’s match. pic.twitter.com/YSuoy1rKAD — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 7, 2026

Challenging Weather Cited as Factor

The statement cited challenging weather conditions in May and the weeks leading up to the match, noting that the unusually hot and dry weather during May, followed by wetter conditions in the lead-up to the match.

"The unusually hot and dry weather during May, followed by wetter conditions in the lead-up to the match, presented a number of challenges in preparing the pitch," the statement added.

"However, we fully recognise the need to act quickly. We will remain fully focused on applying all aspects of pitch development and improvement as outlined in our recently published MCC Cricket Strategy 2026-29," the MCC statement concluded.

England Seal Victory in Low-Scoring Thriller

England delivered a clinical fast-bowling performance to defeat New Zealand by 115 runs in the first Test of the three-match series at Lord's on Sunday, highlighting the dominance of their pace attack across the match.

New Zealand's Chase Falters on Day 4

New Zealand began Day 4 at 55/5 while chasing a target of 254, but were bowled out for 138 runs in 40.3 overs.

Gus Atkinson led England's attack with a career-best 5/30 in 11.3 overs, while Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue contributed two wickets each.

Devon Conway top-scored with 41, and Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 44 as Matt Henry fell as the final wicket for the visitors.

The match, described as a seamer's paradise, saw England's pace bowlers dismantle New Zealand's batting line-up across both innings. Across all four innings, only 166 overs were required to determine the result.

How the Innings Unfolded

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first. England struggled in their first innings, scoring just 140 runs in 39.4 overs, with Harry Brook providing resistance with a counter-attacking 56. New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson claimed a five-wicket haul (5/62), supported by Nathan Smith's three wickets.

However, England responded emphatically in New Zealand's first innings. Robinson spearheaded the hosts' bowling, producing a five-wicket haul (5/39) to dismiss the visitors for just 113 runs, giving England a 27-run first-innings lead.

In England's second innings, opener Emilio Gay played a patient 57 while wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith contributed 39, pushing the total to 226 in 56 overs. Despite Nathan Smith claiming career-best figures of 6/70, England's lower order ensured a challenging target above 250 for New Zealand.

During the chase, New Zealand never gained momentum. Opener Tom Latham fell for a duck, and only Conway (41) and Phillips (44*) offered resistance as the rest of the batting line-up crumbled against England's pacers.

Robinson was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-defining first-innings performance.

Both sides now have a ten-day gap before the second Test, scheduled to begin at The Oval from June 17. (ANI)