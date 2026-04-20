The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has inaugurated the MCA Champions Trophy 2026, a preparatory tournament for the T20 Mumbai League 2026. The tournament will run from April 20 to April 30, featuring eight teams across four venues in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Monday inaugurated the MCA Champions Trophy 2026 at the MCA BKC Ground, marking the start of a key preparatory tournament ahead of the T20 Mumbai League 2026.

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According to a release, the inauguration ceremony was attended by MCA President Ajinkya Naik, Chief Guest Rajeev Kulkarni, former India captain Diana Edulji, besides other officials and players. The tournament, scheduled from April 20 to April 30, will feature eight teams selected by MCA selectors from a pool of registered players for the T20 Mumbai League. Matches will be played across four venues: MCA BKC, MCA Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivali, Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane, and Western Railway in Mahalaxmi.

A Platform for Players and Franchises

Designed as a high-performance platform, the MCA Champions Trophy 2026 will provide valuable match exposure to emerging players, while helping franchises assess player form, fitness, and readiness and fine-tune combinations ahead of the T20 Mumbai League 2026 auction, the release said. The tournament is also expected to play a pivotal role in shaping team strategies and identifying key performers ahead of the league.

'An Important Step': Officials Weigh In

MCA President Ajinkya Naik said the MCA Champions Trophy is an important step in strengthening domestic cricket structure. "It creates a competitive environment where emerging players can prove themselves under match conditions, while giving franchises a clear benchmark ahead of the T20 Mumbai League. Our focus remains on building consistent opportunities and upholding the high standards of excellence that define Mumbai cricket," Naik said.

Former India cricketer Rajeev Kulkarni said a tournament like this is crucial in the lead-up to a league of this scale. "It gives players the game time, clarity, and confidence they need, while also helping teams identify the right combinations. Initiatives like the MCA Champions Trophy play a key role in ensuring quality and competitiveness in the T20 Mumbai League."

With strong participation and a clear focus on performance, the tournament sets the stage for an exciting lead-up to one of India's leading domestic T20 competitions, the release said.